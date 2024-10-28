Lil Durk Siblings: Remembering Dontay “DThang” Banks Jr.

Durk Devontay Banks, known as Lil Durk, is a prominent American rapper from Chicago, born on October 19, 1992.

He gained fame with his Signed to the Streets mixtapes and has released several successful albums, including The Voice and 7220, both reaching number one on the Billboard 200.

Recently, he won a Grammy for All My Life featuring J. Cole.

However, Lil Durk was arrested on October 25, 2024, in Florida on charges related to a murder-for-hire plot connected to a 2022 shooting involving rival rapper Quando Rondo’s family member.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Controversies

Siblings

Lil Durk has one older brother, Dontay “DThang” Banks Jr.

Tragically, DThang was shot and killed outside a nightclub in Chicago on June 5, 2021, at the age of 32.

His death was part of a series of violent incidents affecting Lil Durk’s family and friends, including the murder of his cousin OTF Nunu in 2014 and his close associate King Von in 2020.

Career

Lil Durk grew up in an environment marked by both musical influences and the challenges of urban life.

His early exposure to hip-hop artists such as Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., and Lil Wayne inspired him to start rapping at a young age.

Durk’s rise to fame began with the release of his mixtapes.

His first official mixtape, Life Ain’t No Joke, released in 2013, garnered local attention and set the stage for his subsequent projects.

The breakthrough came with Signed to the Streets later that year, which showcased his storytelling ability and authenticity within the Chicago drill scene.

The success of this mixtape was followed by Signed to the Streets 2 in 2014, further establishing his reputation and featuring collaborations with artists like Lil Reese and King Von.

Also Read: Becki Newton Siblings: All About Matt Newton

As he transitioned into mainstream music, Durk released notable albums that solidified his presence in the industry.

His debut studio album, Remember My Name, released in 2015, featured singles such as Like Me and What Your Life Like, helping him reach a broader audience.

Collaboration has been a significant aspect of Durk’s career.

He has worked with numerous high-profile artists, enhancing his visibility in the industry.

A notable collaboration was with Drake on Laugh Now Cry Later in 2020, which achieved commercial success and introduced Durk to a wider audience.

His project The Voice, released in 2020, further demonstrated his versatility and included collaborations with artists like Young Thug.

In recent years, Durk has continued to achieve significant success with his music.

His mixtape Just Cause Y’all Waited 2, released in 2020, debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and included hits like 3 Headed Goat featuring Lil Baby and Polo G.

His subsequent album, 7220, released in 2022, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, solidifying his status as a leading figure in hip-hop.

In 2024, he won a Grammy for All My Life, featuring J. Cole; this song emphasizes themes of perseverance and hope while showcasing Durk’s growth as an artist who can blend street narratives with mainstream appeal.

Controversies

Lil Durk was arrested in Florida on October 24, 2024, and charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

The charges stem from an alleged plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo’s cousin, who was killed in 2022.

This incident is believed to be retaliation for the murder of Chicago rapper King Von, a close associate of Durk, in 2020.

According to the indictment, Durk allegedly offered a monetary bounty for Rondo’s death and coordinated efforts with members of his rap collective, Only the Family (OTF), to carry out the attack.

Five associates were also arrested in connection with the case, which involved tracking Rondo to a gas station where they opened fire, resulting in the death of his cousin.

If convicted, Durk and the others could face life sentences in federal prison.