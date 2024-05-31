Lilly Singh Sibling: Meet Tina Singh

Lilly Singh, born Lilly Saini Singh on September 26, 1988, is a Canadian YouTuber, television host, comedian and author.

She initially gained fame under the pseudonym Superwoman, her YouTube username until 2019.

Singh began making YouTube videos in 2010 and has since become one of the most popular and highest-paid YouTubers.

She has been recognized by Forbes as one of the world’s highest-paid YouTubers, earning $7.5 million in 2016 and $10.5 million in 2017.

She has also been named one of the 40 most powerful people in comedy by Forbes in 2019.

In addition to her digital content, Singh has acted in several films, including Bad Moms and Ice Age: Collision Course.

She has also hosted her own late-night talk show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, on NBC, making her the first person of Indian descent to host a major American broadcast network late-night talk show.

Sibling

Lilly has one sibling, an elder sister named Tina Singh.

She is a YouTuber who creates content about her family life with her husband and their three sons.

She posts vlogs about her experiences as a stay-at-home mother, including managing her children’s daily activities and dealing with the challenges of parenting.

Tina’s content is known for its humor and relatability, reflecting the same lighthearted and entertaining tone found in Lilly’s own videos.

Career

Singh began her YouTube channel in October 2010 and has since become one of the most popular and highest-paid YouTubers.

Her channel features a variety of content, including comedy sketches, vlogs and educational videos. She has gained over 3 billion total views on YouTube and over 15 million subscribers.

Singh has expanded her career beyond YouTube, appearing in films such as Dr. Cabbie and A Trip to Unicorn Island, a documentary chronicling her world tour.

She has also written two books, How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life and Be a Triangle: How I Went From Being Lost to Getting My Life Into Shape, both of which have been New York Times bestsellers.

In 2019, Singh transitioned to late-night television with her show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, on NBC, becoming the first person of Indian descent to host a major American broadcast network late-night talk show.

Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her success, including being named one of the world’s highest-paid YouTubers by Forbes and receiving a Diamond Play Button from YouTube for reaching 10 million subscribers.

Awards and recognitions

Singh has received numerous awards and recognitions throughout her career.

Some of her notable awards include Best First Person Series in 2015 and 2017 by the Streamy Awards.

She also received the Best Feature award in 2016 and the Best Social Good Campaign award in 2016, both from the Streamy Awards.

Additionally, Singh was honored with the Creator Award in 2017 by the Streamy Awards.

She has also been recognized with an MTV Fandom Award and four Streamy Awards. Singh has won two Teen Choice Awards and a People’s Choice Award for Favorite YouTube Star in 2017.

In 2017, she was appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Most recently, in 2022, Singh received a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her segment, Lilly is Struggling to Date Women.

These awards reflect her significant contributions to the world of entertainment, particularly in the realm of YouTube and social media.