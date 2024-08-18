Lily Collins, an English-American actress, has built a net worth of $25 million. Though she is the daughter of the legendary musician Phil Collins, Lily has forged her own path in the entertainment industry. Moving to Los Angeles as a child, she has become a prominent actress, known for her roles in various acclaimed films and television series. Starting her career at the tender age of two with a role in “Growing Pains,” Lily Collins has since starred in projects like “Les Miserables,” “Tolkien,” and the popular series “Emily in Paris.”

Lily Collins net worth is $25 million. Lily has achieved the financial success through her acting career, modeling, writing, and strategic real estate investments. Her ability to diversify her talents across different fields has contributed to her substantial wealth.

Early Life

Lily Jane Collins was born on March 18, 1989, in Guildford, Surrey, England. Her father, the famous musician Phil Collins, and her mother, American Jill Tavelman, introduced her to the world of entertainment early on. After her parents’ divorce when she was seven, Lily moved to Los Angeles with her mother.

In her book “Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me,” Lily reflects on her relationship with her father, describing a sense of disconnection due to his busy career. She also opens up about her struggles with insecurities and an eating disorder during her teenage years. After completing high school in Beverly Hills, Lily pursued her passion for journalism at the University of Southern California, majoring in broadcast journalism.

Lily Collins Career

Lily Collins’ acting journey began in the U.K. before she relocated to Los Angeles. At just two years old, she appeared in the British series “Growing Pains.” Her modeling career took off in 2007 when Chanel selected her to wear one of their gowns at the Bal des débutantes in Paris, an event that also featured in the series “The Hills.”

In 2008, she covered the U.S. election, hosting Nickelodeon’s “Kids Pick the President.” Her acting career gained momentum with appearances in “90210” and the film “The Blind Side” in 2009. By 2012, Collins had established herself as a rising star in Hollywood, landing the role of Snow White in the film “Mirror Mirror,” which earned her critical acclaim.

Collins continued to shine in films like “Stuck in Love” (2012), “Love, Rosie” (2014), and “Rules Don’t Apply” (2016), where she received her first Golden Globe nomination. In 2017, she garnered praise for her roles in “To the Bone” and “Okja,” both of which premiered at prestigious film festivals.

In 2018, Collins took on the role of Fantine in the miniseries adaptation of “Les Miserables,” further solidifying her reputation as a talented actress. The following year, she starred in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” a controversial film about the serial killer Ted Bundy. Collins also played a leading role in “Tolkien,” a biopic about the famous fantasy author.

Her portrayal of Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series “Emily in Paris” brought her widespread recognition and cemented her status as a leading actress in Hollywood. In 2020, Collins continued to expand her filmography with roles in movies like “Mank,” “The Cradle,” and “Gilded Rage.”

Lily Collins Relationships

In 2020, Lily Collins became engaged to Charlie McDowell, an American director and writer, further intertwining her personal life with the entertainment industry.

Real Estate

Lily Collins has also made strategic moves in real estate. In 2018, she sold a property in the Sierra Towers building in Hollywood for $2.995 million. The condo, located on the tenth floor of a building known for housing celebrities like Sandra Bullock and Elton John, had been in the Collins family’s possession since the early 90s.

In March 2021, Collins was the buyer on title when her mother’s Beverly Hills home was sold for $13.5 million, showcasing her involvement in significant real estate transactions. Additionally, in July 2022, Collins purchased a home in Pasadena, California, for $3.9 million from “Saturday Night Live” alum Kristen Wiig.