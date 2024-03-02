fbpx
    Limuru OCPD Dies in Road Accident in Kitui

    Limuru sub-county police commander Philip Mwania died in a road accident near his home in Kitui, police said. 

    Police said the accident happened Friday night.

    Kitui County Commander Leah Kithei confirmed the 11.30 pm accident saying Mwania died after his car was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry.

    The accident occurred at Nzeeu River along the Kitui-Mutomo road.

    The lorry driver came escaped unhurt.

    Police said the cause of the accident was not immediately established.

    Mwania was travelling to his rural home in the Nzambani sub-county, Kitui, for the weekend when tragedy happened.

    The deceased officer was alone in the car.

    The body of the officer was moved to the Kitui County referral hospital morgue for preservation.

    This comes amid surging cases of fatal accidents.

    It came hours after two people were killed in a collision between a bus and a fuel tanker in Busia. Four other people died in an accident in Kisumu on Friday night.

