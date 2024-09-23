Close Menu
    Linda Cardellini Net Worth

    Andrew Walyaula
    Linda Cardellini, an American actress, boasts a net worth of $9 million. She first rose to fame with her role as Lindsay Weir in the cult classic TV series Freaks and Geeks (1999-2000), which remains a fan favorite for its realistic depiction of teenage life. Since then, Cardellini has built an impressive career, starring in popular films and television shows, including ER, Scooby-Doo, and Dead to Me.

    Early Life

    Linda Edna Cardellini was born on June 25, 1975, in Redwood City, California, to Wayne and Lorraine Cardellini. She developed a love for acting at a young age, participating in school plays and performances. After graduating from St. Francis High School in 1993, Linda moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. In 1997, she earned her degree in Communications and Fine Arts from Loyola Marymount University.

    Freaks and Geeks

    Cardellini’s big break came in 1999 when she was cast as Lindsay Weir in Freaks and Geeks, a role that won her widespread acclaim. Although the show only lasted for one season, it gained a cult following and solidified Cardellini’s status as a rising star.

    Linda Cardellini Movies and TV Shows

    After Freaks and Geeks, Cardellini joined the cast of ER as nurse Samantha Taggart from 2003 to 2009. Her portrayal of a free-spirited nurse earned her praise and recognition. Around the same time, Cardellini became a household name for her role as Velma Dinkley in the live-action Scooby-Doo movies (2002, 2004). These films introduced her to a younger audience and showcased her comedic talent.

    In addition to mainstream roles, Linda took on challenging indie projects, such as the critically acclaimed drama Return (2011), where she played a soldier adjusting to post-war life. Her versatility allowed her to transition between blockbuster hits like Avengers: Endgame and independent films like Welcome to Me.

    Dead to Me

    In 2019, Cardellini starred alongside Christina Applegate in Netflix’s dark comedy Dead to Me. Her role as Judy Hale, a woman with a complicated past, earned her critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The show’s success reaffirmed Cardellini’s place in Hollywood.

    Personal Life

    Cardellini dated her Freaks and Geeks co-star Jason Segel for five years. In 2009, she began a relationship with Steven Rodriguez, her longtime friend, and the couple welcomed a daughter in 2012. They became engaged in 2013.

    Real Estate Ventures

    Linda has made several real estate investments over the years. In 2009, she purchased a home in Venice, Los Angeles, for $2.4 million, which she sold for $3.6 million in 2020. In May 2021, she and Rodriguez acquired a home in Pacific Palisades for $4.3 million.

    Linda Cardellini net worth is $9 million.

