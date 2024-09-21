Kyle Kuzma’s Net Worth

Kyle Kuzma, an American professional basketball player, has an estimated net worth of $13 million. Known for his athletic prowess on the court, Kuzma has made a name for himself playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards in the NBA. In addition to his basketball career, his endorsements and personal ventures have contributed to his growing wealth.

Early Life

Kyle Alexander Kuzma was born on July 24, 1995, in Flint, Michigan. Raised by his mother, Karri Kuzma, a former high school shot put champion, Kyle grew up with little contact with his biological father, whom he met only once as an infant. Instead, Kuzma viewed Larry Smith, the father of his half-siblings, as a father figure. Smith nurtured Kuzma’s love for basketball, setting up a toy basketball rim in their living room when Kyle was just two years old. This early exposure sparked a passion that would shape his future.

Kuzma attended Swartz Creek Community Schools before transferring to Bentley High School in Michigan, where his basketball talent became evident. Standing at 6’9″, he played as a power forward. His skills were further honed at Rise Academy, a prep school where Kuzma attracted attention after sharing his basketball tapes with recruiters.

In 2013, Kuzma enrolled at the University of Utah, where he redshirted his freshman year but quickly made his mark as a starter during his sophomore season. By his junior year, Kuzma had earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors, solidifying his status as an NBA prospect. Although he opted to forego his final year of college eligibility to enter the NBA Draft, he graduated from Utah with a degree in sociology.

NBA Career

Kyle Kuzma’s NBA journey began in 2017 when he was selected 27th overall in the first round of the draft by the Brooklyn Nets. However, his career took a significant turn on draft day when he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a deal that involved Brook Lopez, D’Angelo Russell, and Timofey Mozgov.

Kuzma made an immediate impact with the Lakers, earning a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2018. During his rookie season, he averaged 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. His consistent performance earned him a place in the Rising Stars Challenge in both 2018 and 2019, with Kuzma being named MVP of the 2019 edition. A career highlight came in January 2019 when Kuzma scored a personal best of 41 points in a game against the Detroit Pistons.

In 2020, Kuzma reached the pinnacle of NBA success when he helped the Lakers secure the NBA Championship, defeating the Miami Heat in a six-game series.

In August 2021, Kuzma was traded to the Washington Wizards in a package deal for Russell Westbrook. His debut for the Wizards came on October 20th, where he contributed 11 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 assists in a victory over the Toronto Raptors. In January 2023, Kuzma scored a season-high 40 points during a loss to the New York Knicks, further showcasing his scoring ability.

Kyle Kuzma Contracts

Since his rookie days, Kyle Kuzma’s earnings have grown significantly. In July 2017, Kuzma signed his first NBA contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, a four-year deal worth $8.65 million. The Lakers then exercised a $1.97 million option for the 2019 season and a $3.56 million option for 2020.

In December 2020, Kuzma signed a three-year, $39 million rookie contract extension with the Lakers, further boosting his earnings. Over the course of his NBA career, he has earned more than $34.5 million in salary alone.

Kyle Kuzma Relationships

Off the court, Kyle Kuzma has made headlines for his relationship with Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow. The couple has been together since 2020 and frequently shares glimpses of their life on social media.

Kuzma is biracial, and his close-knit family includes his half-brother Andre and half-sister Briana. Despite his busy NBA schedule, Kuzma remains connected to his roots and regularly visits his hometown of Flint, Michigan.

Kyle Kuzma Net Worth

Kyle Kuzma net worth is $13 million.