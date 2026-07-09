Linda Mwananchi accuses government of political violence, vote buying ahead of 2027 polls

Opposition movement Linda Mwananchi has accused President William Ruto’s administration of escalating political violence, undermining democratic institutions and attempting to influence upcoming elections through state resources, while declaring that the coalition will continue its campaign ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued following the 36th anniversary of the Saba Saba movement, the coalition said Kenya was still grappling with the same challenges of impunity, authoritarianism and demands for greater freedoms that inspired the 1990 pro-democracy protests.

The group paid tribute to those who lost their lives during Kenya’s struggle for democracy, saying their sacrifices had paved the way for continued efforts to defend constitutional freedoms.

Linda Mwananchi alleged that the country was witnessing a growing “goon culture” aided by the state, claiming that armed groups operating alongside police officers attacked its convoy in Keumbu, Kisii County, on July 3.

According to the statement, the incident resulted in the death of Vincent Osiemo, also known as “Mapinduzi.”

The coalition further linked the recent deaths of Kenya Forestry Service Legal Affairs Manager Esther Wairimu Keige and advocate Edward Kariuki Muthee to what it described as a worrying pattern of abductions and killings, although investigations into the two deaths are ongoing.

The opposition also accused the government of misusing public resources in the run-up to the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election in Nyandarua County, alleging that cash and development projects were being deployed to influence voters.

Drawing parallels with the 1995 Kipipiri by-election, the coalition claimed similar tactics had previously failed and predicted that voters in Ol Kalou would reject what it termed “state-sponsored inducements.”

Linda Mwananchi also questioned the independence of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), alleging that procurement officials were being pressured to acquire an election management system that could be manipulated in favour of the government during the 2027 General Election.

The coalition did not provide evidence to support the procurement claims.

It nevertheless maintained that President Ruto would be defeated in the next election regardless of any alleged attempts to manipulate the electoral process and urged him to prepare for a peaceful transfer of power.

On the violence reported in Keumbu, the movement appealed to its supporters not to target local traders through economic boycotts, saying responsibility lay with individuals allegedly involved in the attack rather than the wider business community.

The coalition announced plans to engage market leaders in Keumbu and organize a peace caravan in solidarity with traders, particularly women vendors, whom it said should not suffer collective punishment over the incident.

The government, police and IEBC had not immediately responded to the allegations contained in the statement. Investigations into the reported incidents remain ongoing.