List Of 117 Deputy Commissioners Moved In Changes Announced By PS Omollo

At least 117 Deputy Commissioners were Friday moved in changes announced by Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo.

Omollo told Regional Commissioners to release the affected group by July 24.

“The transfer of the under listed Deputy County Commissioners has been agreed upon for immediate implementation,” he said in a memo.

Among those moved include Martin Muriithi who was transferred from the Office of the President to Bungoma North, William Bett to Sabatia, Ronald Enyakasa to OOP headquarters, Buxton Mayabi to Mukaa and Dubat Mohamed to Bodhai.

Tobias Okoth was moved from Nairobi to North Horr, John Oroche (Turkana West), Walter Katonon (Isiolo), Ann Wafukho (Gem Wagai), David Lusava (Marakwet West), Robert Nzuki (Rangwe), Margret Mbugua (Gatundu North), John Birgen (Teso South) and Patrick Ngoru (Samburu in Kwale).

Omollo also moved Keneddy Changandu to Mt Elgon, James Kehoro (Athi River), Jeremiah Gicheru (Kasarani), Cathrene Kanini (Makadara), Philip Koima (Nandi North), Christopher Sirma (Mathare), Eric Mulevu (Embakasi) and Mohamed Abass (Kibra).

Jacob Mwaura was moved to Mbeere South, Stephene Wambura (Elangata Wuas) and Solomon Mpapale to Malindi.

The former provincial administration was restructured to accommodate the new commissioners.

This followed the ushering of the 2010 constitution.

The RCs replaced Provincial Commissioners in the new dispensation.

They chair and coordinate national government issues in their regions including security matters.

National Administration is one of the Departments in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government with a staff complement of 12,575 which includes eight Regional Coordinators, 47 County Commissioners, 289 Deputy County Commissioners, 831 Assistant County Commissioners, 3,256 Chiefs and 8,145 Assistant Chiefs.