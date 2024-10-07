Kenya, a vibrant East African nation, is renowned for its diverse landscapes, rich culture, and unique wildlife. It is a country divided into 47 administrative units known as counties, each with its own distinct characteristics, cultures, and governance structures. Established under the 2010 Constitution, these counties play a crucial role in local governance, resource allocation, and service delivery. This decentralization aims to enhance democracy, promote development, and ensure that the voices of the citizens are heard at the grassroots level. Each county is governed by an elected governor and a county assembly, which are responsible for the implementation of policies and programs that cater to the needs of the local populace. Below is a full list of 47 counties in Kenya.
List of the 47 Counties in Kenya
- Nairobi City
- Capital: Nairobi
- Unique Feature: Kenya’s capital city and a major economic hub.
- Mombasa
- Capital: Mombasa
- Unique Feature: Known for its stunning beaches and rich Swahili culture.
- Nakuru
- Capital: Nakuru
- Unique Feature: Home to Lake Nakuru National Park, famous for flamingos.
- Kisumu
- Capital: Kisumu
- Unique Feature: Situated on the shores of Lake Victoria and a key port city.
- Eldoret
- Capital: Uasin Gishu
- Unique Feature: Known for its high-altitude training camps for athletes.
- Kiambu
- Capital: Kiambu Town
- Unique Feature: A rapidly urbanizing area close to Nairobi.
- Machakos
- Capital: Machakos Town
- Unique Feature: Known for its agricultural activities and urban development.
- Nyeri
- Capital: Nyeri Town
- Unique Feature: Located near the Aberdare Range, rich in agricultural production.
- Meru
- Capital: Meru Town
- Unique Feature: Home to Mount Kenya and rich in cultural heritage.
- Bomet
- Capital: Bomet Town
- Unique Feature: Known for its tea production.
- Kericho
- Capital: Kericho Town
- Unique Feature: Renowned for its tea estates and cool climate.
- Kakamega
- Capital: Kakamega Town
- Unique Feature: Home to Kakamega Forest, the last remnant of tropical rainforest in Kenya.
- Trans Nzoia
- Capital: Kitale
- Unique Feature: Known for agriculture and the famous Kitale Museum.
- Busia
- Capital: Busia Town
- Unique Feature: Located at the Kenya-Uganda border, an important trade route.
- Isiolo
- Capital: Isiolo Town
- Unique Feature: A gateway to the Northern Frontier, rich in pastoral culture.
- Marsabit
- Capital: Marsabit Town
- Unique Feature: Known for its diverse ethnic communities and mountainous terrain.
- Garissa
- Capital: Garissa Town
- Unique Feature: A hub for the Somali community and located in the arid region of North Eastern Kenya.
- Wajir
- Capital: Wajir Town
- Unique Feature: Primarily inhabited by the Somali people, known for its arid landscapes.
- Mandera
- Capital: Mandera Town
- Unique Feature: Borders Somalia and Ethiopia, with a predominantly Somali population.
- Nandi
- Capital: Kapsabet
- Unique Feature: Known for its athletic prowess and beautiful hilly terrain.
- Laikipia
- Capital: Nanyuki
- Unique Feature: A popular tourist destination known for wildlife and conservation.
- Nyandarua
- Capital: Ol Kalou
- Unique Feature: Rich in agriculture and home to the Aberdare Mountains.
- Kajiado
- Capital: Kajiado Town
- Unique Feature: Home to the Maasai community and the expansive Amboseli National Park.
- Narok
- Capital: Narok Town
- Unique Feature: Known for the Maasai Mara National Reserve and its vibrant culture.
- Bungoma
- Capital: Bungoma Town
- Unique Feature: A key agricultural area known for sugarcane farming.
- Vihiga
- Capital: Mbale
- Unique Feature: Known for its rich agricultural production and cultural diversity.
- Homa Bay
- Capital: Homa Bay Town
- Unique Feature: Located on the shores of Lake Victoria, known for fishing and agriculture.
- Migori
- Capital: Migori Town
- Unique Feature: Rich in natural resources and agricultural activities.
- Siaya
- Capital: Siaya Town
- Unique Feature: Known for its historical significance and as the home of the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
- Kisii
- Capital: Kisii Town
- Unique Feature: Known for its high population density and tea farming.
- Narok
- Capital: Narok Town
- Unique Feature: Home to the famous Maasai Mara National Reserve.
- Samburu
- Capital: Maralal
- Unique Feature: Known for its wildlife and the Samburu people.
- Laikipia
- Capital: Nanyuki
- Unique Feature: A blend of agriculture and wildlife conservation.
- Taita Taveta
- Capital: Voi
- Unique Feature: Known for its rich biodiversity and mining activities.
- Kilifi
- Capital: Kilifi Town
- Unique Feature: A coastal county known for its stunning beaches.
- Lamu
- Capital: Lamu Town
- Unique Feature: A UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its historical Swahili architecture.
- Tana River
- Capital: Hola
- Unique Feature: Home to diverse ecosystems and rich wildlife.
- Embu
- Capital: Embu Town
- Unique Feature: Known for agriculture, particularly horticulture and tea.
- Tharaka Nithi
- Capital: Chuka
- Unique Feature: Known for its agricultural activities and the scenic Meru National Park.
- Kitui
- Capital: Kitui Town
- Unique Feature: Known for its rich cultural heritage and arid climate.
- Machakos
- Capital: Machakos Town
- Unique Feature: Rapidly developing, known for agriculture and urbanization.
- Nairobi City
- Capital: Nairobi
- Unique Feature: A major political, economic, and cultural center in East Africa.
- Nyamira
- Capital: Nyamira Town
- Unique Feature: Known for its tea and coffee production.
- Murang’a
- Capital: Murang’a Town
- Unique Feature: Rich in agricultural production and known for its cultural heritage.
- Kirinyaga
- Capital: Kerugoya
- Unique Feature: Located near Mount Kenya, known for its agriculture.
- Uasin Gishu
- Capital: Eldoret
- Unique Feature: Renowned for its high-altitude training camps for athletes.
- Bomet
- Capital: Bomet Town
- Unique Feature: Known for its agricultural production, particularly tea.
Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874