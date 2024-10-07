Kenya, a vibrant East African nation, is renowned for its diverse landscapes, rich culture, and unique wildlife. It is a country divided into 47 administrative units known as counties, each with its own distinct characteristics, cultures, and governance structures. Established under the 2010 Constitution, these counties play a crucial role in local governance, resource allocation, and service delivery. This decentralization aims to enhance democracy, promote development, and ensure that the voices of the citizens are heard at the grassroots level. Each county is governed by an elected governor and a county assembly, which are responsible for the implementation of policies and programs that cater to the needs of the local populace. Below is a full list of 47 counties in Kenya.

List of the 47 Counties in Kenya