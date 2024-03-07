List Of Alcohol Manufacturers With Valid Licenses

The Ministry of Interior has released a list of local companies allowed to manufacture alcoholic drinks in line with requirements set by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).
This comes after the government released new regulations to curb the sale of illicit alcohol and drugs.
On Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki suspended licences for all manufacturers of second-generation alcohol.
So far, 55 companies have valid standardization permits from the statutory body.
They are:
-
254 Brewing Company Limited,
-
Agro Chemicals And
-
Food Co. Ltd
-
Algarve Distillers Limited
-
Biscept Ltd
-
Corobus Africa Products Ltd
-
Crafty Chameleon Limited
-
Crystal World Agencies
-
Crywan Enterprises Ltd
-
Elle Kenya Ltd
-
Fai Amarillo Ltd
-
Fastlane Wines And Spirits Limited
-
Faze Three Limited
-
Frm Ea Packers Limited
-
Gish Holdings Ltd
-
Jjasm Mini Distillery Limited
-
Julijo Investment
-
Kedsta Investment Ltd
-
Kenya Breweries Ltd.
-
Kenya Breweries Ltd- Kisumu
-
Kenya Nut Company Limited
-
Kenya Wine Agencies Limited
-
Keroche Breweries Ltd
-
Kiera Hills Limited
-
Lodiani Water Springs Ltd
-
London Distillers (K) Ltd
-
Lumat Company Limited
-
Lyniber Supplies Ltd
-
Malachite Limited
-
Mamboleo Distillers Limited
-
Manchester Distillers (K) Limited
-
Mashwa Breweries Ltd
-
Mdi Limited
-
Memlands Enterprises Limited
-
Metro Breweries
-
Monwalk Investment Ltd
-
Mt. Kenya Breweries
-
Patiala Distillers (K) Ltd
-
Platinum Distillers (K) Ltd
-
Rift Valley Brewing Company
-
Savannah Brands Company Limited
-
Scept Ltd
-
Sierra Premium Breweries Limited
-
Sirville Investments Limited
-
South Rift Industries Limited
-
Tana Distillers Limited
-
The Hunter Industries Limited
-
Tona Brewing Limited
-
Top Rank Brewing Company Limited
-
Two Cousins Distillers
-
Vinepack Ltd
-
Viva Bebida Limited
-
Wananchi Breweries Limited
-
Yamaroku Limited
-
Zheng Hong Kenya Limited
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings