    Kenya boasts a diverse banking sector that caters to a wide range of financial needs, from large commercial banks with extensive branch networks to specialized niche banks focusing on specific sectors. The stability and innovation of the banking sector are evident in the competitive services available to consumers. This variety ensures that individuals and businesses can find banking products that align with their financial goals, including:

    • Personal savings accounts
    • Business loans
    • Mobile banking solutions
    • Internet banking services
    • Business credit cards

    Major Banks in Kenya

    Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB)
    As one of the largest financial institutions in Kenya, KCB offers a wide array of services, including personal and corporate banking, loans, savings, and investment products. Their extensive branch network makes it convenient for customers to access banking services.

    Equity Bank
    Known for its innovative approach and commitment to inclusivity, Equity Bank provides a variety of microfinance and small-to-medium enterprise (SME) products designed to meet the needs of a diverse customer base.

    Co-Operative Bank
    With a strong focus on cooperative societies and their members, Co-Operative Bank offers a range of financial products tailored to both cooperative members and the general public, promoting financial inclusion.

    Absa Bank Kenya
    Formerly known as Barclays Bank Kenya, Absa Bank Kenya offers a fresh and vibrant approach to banking, focusing on retail and business banking solutions that cater to a variety of financial needs.

    Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited
    With a rich heritage, Standard Chartered Bank offers a comprehensive suite of services, including personal and business banking, corporate finance, and wealth management, making it a solid choice for individuals and businesses alike. Below is a full list of banks in Kenya in 2024.

    List of Banks in Kenya 2024

    1. Absa Bank
    2. ABC Bank
    3. Access Bank (K)
    4. Bank of Africa (K)
    5. Bank of India (K)
    6. Bank of Baroda (K)
    7. Caritas Microfinance Bank
    8. Choice Microfinance Bank
    9. Citibank N.A.
    10. Consolidated Bank
    11. Co-operative Bank
    12. CIB Kenya Limited
    13. Credit Bank
    14. Development Bank
    15. Diamond Trust Bank (K)
    16. DIB Kenya Bank
    17. Ecobank (K)
    18. Spire Bank
    19. Equity Bank (K)
    20. Family Bank
    21. Faulu Micro-Finance Bank
    22. First Community Bank
    23. Guaranty Trust Bank (K)
    24. Guardian Bank
    25. Gulf African Bank
    26. Habib Bank A.G. Zurich
    27. HF Group
    28. I & M Bank (K)
    29. KCB Bank Kenya (K)
    30. Kenya Women Microfinance Bank
    31. Kingdom Bank
    32. Maisha Microfinance Bank Limited
    33. Middle East Bank (K)
    34. M Oriental Bank (K)
    35. National Bank of Kenya
    36. NCBA Bank (K)
    37. Paramount Universal Bank
    38. Prime Bank
    39. Postbank
    40. Rafiki Microfinance Bank
    41. Salaam Microfinance Bank
    42. Sidian Bank
    43. Stanbic Bank
    44. Standard Chartered Bank (K)
    45. SBM Bank (K)
    46. UBA Kenya Bank
    47. Victoria Commercial Bank

