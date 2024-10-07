Close Menu
    Kenya is a nation characterized by its rich cultural diversity, with over 40 distinct ethnic groups, each with its own unique traditions, languages, and customs. The Kenyan tribes are not just demographic units; they represent various ways of life, social structures, and belief systems. The country’s cultural mosaic is evident in its music, art, cuisine, and festivals, where different tribes celebrate their identities and share their histories. Below is a list of 47 tribes in Kenya, where they live, and their cultural practices.

    List of the 47 Tribes in Kenya

    1. Ameru
      The Ameru predominantly reside on the northeastern slopes of Mount Kenya. Like several other Bantu ethnic groups, they live in vibrant agricultural land. The Ameru are primarily agrarians, practicing crop farming and controlled animal rearing. The tribe is further divided into various subtribes.
    2. Embu
      Comprising about 1.5% of the Kenyan population, the Embu people reside in Embu County on the foothills of Mount Kenya. They originated from Mwene-Ndega and his wife Nthara and initially occupied Runyenjes before spreading out to their current ancestral land. The tribe speaks the Embu dialect.
    3. Kalenjin
      The Kalenjin tribe forms part of the Nilotic ethnic group that resides in Kenya’s western highlands. This tribe comprises eight distinct groups with varying beliefs, dialects, and cultures: Kipsigis, Tugen, Marakwet, Pokot, Keiyo, Sabaot, Terik, and Nandi. The Kalenjin are renowned globally for their exceptional performance in athletics.
    4. Kamba
      The Kamba tribe is the fifth largest in Kenya, accounting for over 10% of the population. Their mother tongue is Kikamba. The Kamba people are skilled in basketry and woodcarving and are also excellent hunters, pastoralists, and farmers. Historically, they participated in long-distance trade.
    5. Kikuyu
      The Kikuyu, also known as Agikuyu or Gikuyu, are the largest tribe in Kenya, making up over 20% of the population. They reside in the central highlands and the fertile slopes of Mount Kenya, which are ideal for growing coffee and tea. The Kikuyu wield significant economic and political influence in the country.
    6. Kisii
      Also known as the Gusii, the Kisii ethnic group lives in the Kisii highlands and sections of Western Kenya, specifically in Kisii and Nyamira counties. The region’s fertility and adequate rainfall support vibrant agricultural practices. The tribe constitutes about 7% of the population and communicates in the Ekegusii mother tongue.
    7. Luhya
      The Luhya people, also called Baluhya, Abaluyia, or Abaluhya, are among the largest tribes in Kenya. They occupy the fertile, well-watered western region, perfect for agriculture. The Luhya tribe constitutes about 14% of the population and has 18 subtribes, with the Maragoli and Bukusu being the most populous.
    8. Luo
      The Luo community has a presence across the East African region, including Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Congo, Sudan, and Uganda. They are known for their distinct dialects, skills, cultural practices, and values. Unlike some other tribes, the Luos do not traditionally circumcise their males; instead, they historically removed six teeth from their lower jaw.
    9. Kuria
      The Kuria people reside in the southwestern part of Kenya and are known for their agricultural practices, particularly in maize and sugarcane farming. They maintain a rich cultural heritage, with vibrant traditions and rituals.
    10. Maasai
      The Maasai are semi-nomadic pastoralists known for their distinctive customs, dress, and customs. They primarily inhabit the southern regions of Kenya and northern Tanzania and are famous for their rich cultural heritage and traditions.
    11. Orma
      The Orma are a pastoral community primarily residing in the Tana River region. They are known for their cattle herding and traditional nomadic lifestyle.
    12. Rendille
      The Rendille people are pastoralists who primarily inhabit the northern parts of Kenya. They are known for their rich cultural heritage and distinct customs related to cattle herding.
    13. Samburu
      The Samburu tribe is closely related to the Maasai and is primarily located in the northern region of Kenya. They maintain a semi-nomadic pastoral lifestyle and are known for their distinctive dress and customs.
    14. Somali
      The Somali people primarily reside in the northeastern part of Kenya. They are known for their nomadic pastoralism and rich cultural traditions.
    15. Suba
      The Suba people primarily inhabit the islands of Lake Victoria and the nearby mainland. They are known for their fishing practices and cultural heritage.
    16. Swahili
      The Swahili people primarily reside along the coastal regions of Kenya. They have a rich cultural heritage influenced by Arab, Persian, and African traditions, especially in trade and language.
    17. Taita
      The Taita people reside in the Taita Hills region of southeastern Kenya. They are known for their rich cultural heritage and agricultural practices.
    18. Taveta
      The Taveta people inhabit the Taveta region, located at the Kenya-Tanzania border. They engage in agriculture and maintain unique cultural practices.
    19. Turkana
      The Turkana people primarily reside in the arid regions of northern Kenya. They are known for their pastoral lifestyle and resilience in harsh environments.
    20. Gabra
      The Gabra people are primarily located in the northern part of Kenya. They are nomadic pastoralists known for their cattle herding traditions.
    21. Mijikenda
      The Mijikenda people comprise several subtribes living along the Kenyan coast. They are known for their rich traditions and cultural practices.
    22. Mbeere
      The Mbeere people reside in the eastern part of Kenya. They are primarily agriculturalists, with a strong emphasis on crop farming.
    23. Nubi
      The Nubi people are descendants of Sudanese soldiers and reside mainly in the Nairobi area. They have a unique cultural identity influenced by their historical background.
    24. Tharaka
      The Tharaka people primarily inhabit the Tharaka Nithi County. They are known for their agricultural practices and rich cultural traditions.
    25. Ilchamus
      The Ilchamus people live around Lake Baringo and are known for their fishing and pastoral lifestyle.
    26. Njemps
      The Njemps tribe primarily resides around Lake Baringo and is known for fishing and agricultural practices.
    27. Borana
      The Borana people inhabit the northern parts of Kenya and are known for their pastoral lifestyle, focusing on cattle herding.
    28. Galla
      The Galla people, also known as the Borana, are primarily pastoralists residing in the northern regions of Kenya.
    29. Gosha
      The Gosha people are a small ethnic group located primarily in the western regions of Kenya.
    30. Konso
      The Konso people are known for their terraced farming and rich cultural traditions in the southern parts of Ethiopia, but some also reside in northern Kenya.
    31. Sakuye
      The Sakuye people primarily reside in the northeastern part of Kenya and are known for their nomadic pastoral lifestyle.
    32. Waat
      The Waat people are a small ethnic group primarily residing in the southern parts of Kenya.
    33. Isaak/Isaaq
      The Isaak people are a Somali clan that primarily resides in the northeastern regions of Kenya and parts of Somalia.
    34. Walwana
      The Walwana are a small ethnic group residing mainly in the southwestern regions of Kenya.
    35. Dasenach
      The Dasenach people primarily inhabit the borders of Kenya and Ethiopia, engaging in pastoral and agricultural activities.
    36. Galjeel
      The Galjeel people are a small Somali clan found in the northeastern parts of Kenya.
    37. Leysan
      The Leysan people are a small ethnic group residing in the northern regions of Kenya.
    38. Burji
      The Burji people are primarily found in the eastern parts of Kenya and are known for their agricultural practices.
    39. Teso
      The Teso people reside in the western part of Kenya, particularly around the Kenya-Uganda border, and are known for their agricultural practices.
    40. Kenyan Arabs
      The Kenyan Arabs are a small ethnic group mainly found along the coastal regions of Kenya, known for their rich cultural heritage.
    41. Asian Community
      The Asian community in Kenya is made up of various ethnicities, primarily Indians and Pakistanis, known for their significant contributions to the economy.
    42. Kenyan American Tribe
      The Kenyan American tribe includes individuals of Kenyan descent living in the United States, contributing to cultural exchange and economic ties.
    43. Bajun
      The Bajun people reside along the coastal regions of Kenya and have a rich cultural heritage influenced by Swahili traditions.
    44. Yaaku
      The Yaaku are a small ethnic group that traditionally practiced hunting and gathering in the central highlands of Kenya.
    45. Kore
      The Kore people are a small ethnic group residing in the northeastern regions of Kenya.
    46. Kenyan Europeans
      The Kenyan Europeans comprise various ethnic groups of European descent living in Kenya, contributing to the country’s diversity.
    47. Abakuria
      The Abakuria are a small ethnic group primarily found in the southwestern regions of Kenya, known for their agricultural practices.

     

