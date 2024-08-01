List of countries and territories not participating in the Olympic Games, including reasons for their non-participation:

Andorra

Reason: Does not have an active National Olympic Committee (NOC). There have been discussions about potential future participation, but as of recent records, Andorra has not yet competed.

Anguilla

Reason: A British Overseas Territory without its own NOC. Sports representation is managed under the umbrella of the British Olympic Association.

Antarctica

Reason: No permanent population and hence no NOC. The lack of a resident population makes it impossible for Antarctica to have an Olympic team.

Brunei

Reason: Although it has a National Olympic Committee, Brunei has not participated in recent Olympics due to logistical and political issues.

Comoros

Reason: Has a National Olympic Committee but has faced significant challenges, including financial and logistical constraints, leading to non-participation.

Liechtenstein

Reason: Although it is a sovereign state with an NOC, Liechtenstein has not participated in the recent Olympics. It has been more active in other international sports events.

Micronesia (Federated States of)

Reason: Participates in some international sports but has not been active in the Olympics. The reasons include logistical challenges and limited resources.

Monaco

Reason: Has a National Olympic Committee and has participated in past Olympics, though it has not been active in recent games. Monaco’s participation has been sporadic.

Nauru

Reason: Has a National Olympic Committee but has faced various issues, including financial constraints and logistical difficulties, leading to limited participation in recent Olympics.

Palau

Reason: Has a National Olympic Committee but has not participated in recent Olympics. Like other small nations, logistical and financial issues have impacted its participation.

San Marino

Reason: Has an NOC and has participated in the Olympics, though its participation has been limited and sporadic due to its small size and resources.

Seychelles

Reason: Although it has a National Olympic Committee, Seychelles has not participated in recent Olympics due to financial and logistical constraints.

Somalia

Reason: Faces significant challenges including political instability and logistical issues, which have impacted its ability to participate in recent Olympics.