List of Individuals Shortlisted for DIG KPS, APS Positions

The acting Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat is among four candidates shortlisted for the position.

In the Administration Police Service, acting DIG James Kamau is also among four shortlisted candidates for the same position.

The National Police Service Commission said Friday the candidates are supposed to appear for interviews on July 22, 2024.

The other candidates shortlisted in KPS are Coast regional police commander George Sedah, immediate former Rift Valley regional police commander Tom Odero and former Nyanza regional police commander Vincent Makokha.

In the APS, the other candidates include the commandant National Police Campus Embakasi Gilbert Masengeli, Margret Karanja of the police band and and former spokesman Masood Mwinyi.

The interviews will be conducted at the Kenya School of Government in Kabete and the public has been asked to send their views on the candidates.

This follows the resignation of former Inspector General of police Japhet Koome on July 12.

All candidates are qualified for the positions even though there is a feeling some are more advantaged for the positions.

President William Ruto confirmed Koome’s resignation and subsequently appointed outgoing DIG KPS Douglas Kanja as the acting IG of NPS..

Lagat, the former Commandant of the General Service Unit was named acting DIG Kenya Police and Kamau, the former Commandant of the Administration Training Police Campus- Embakasi was named acting DIG APS.

In the changes, Ruto transferred the commander of his security team- Presidential Escort Unit William Yiampoi.

Koome’s position will be filled by a person Ruto will nominate and send a name to Parliament for vetting.

Koome had assumed the position in October 2022.

He is the third IG to leave office before finishing his term.

Director of operations at police headquarters Renson Lolmodoon was named the new commandant of GSU.

Ruto’s head of security Yiampoi was moved to police headquarters and named the director of operations while Murang’a police boss David Mathiu was named the commandant of the national police leadership academy in Ngong.