As the love for pets continues to grow among Nairobians, more establishments are opening their doors to accommodate furry friends. Whether you’re a dog owner looking for a place to walk your pet or a cat lover searching for a pet-friendly café, Nairobi has a growing list of spaces that welcome pets. From outdoor parks to pet-friendly restaurants and hotels, below is a detailed list of pet-friendly places in Nairobi you can visit with your pet in Nairobi.

List of Pet-Friendly Places in Nairobi

Karura Forest

Karura Forest is one of the largest urban forests in Nairobi, offering extensive walking and cycling trails. It’s a perfect destination for pet owners who enjoy nature and want a peaceful environment to take their pets for a stroll or run.

Pets are welcome as long as they are leashed. Owners are expected to clean up after their pets to maintain the cleanliness of the forest.

Activities:

Scenic walking trails

Jogging and running with pets

Picnicking with your furry companion

Wide open spaces for pets to run

Safe and secure environment

Refreshing natural scenery

Oloolua Nature Trail

Located in Karen, the Oloolua Nature Trail is another ideal outdoor location where pet owners can explore beautiful landscapes with their pets. It features a forested area with a waterfall and caves, making it a unique outdoor experience.

Pets are allowed as long as they are kept on a leash. Be sure to bring along water for your pet, especially during hot days.

Activities:

Hiking with pets along the nature trail

Exploring caves and waterfalls

Birdwatching and nature photography

Serene environment perfect for relaxation

Shaded trails ideal for long walks

Pet-friendly and family-friendly atmosphere

The Social House Nairobi

The Social House is a boutique hotel in Lavington that offers a warm, pet-friendly atmosphere for guests traveling with pets. This trendy space features restaurants, workspaces, and accommodations that allow pets, making it ideal for pet lovers who want to dine or stay with their furry companions.

Pets are allowed in designated areas, including some hotel rooms and dining spaces. Owners should confirm the specific areas that accommodate pets.

Key Amenities:

Pet-friendly hotel rooms

Outdoor seating areas where pets are welcome

A relaxed, stylish environment

Perfect for pet owners who want to travel without leaving their pets behind

A welcoming space for pets to relax

Unique dining experience with your pet by your side

Kileleshwa Arboretum Park

The Arboretum Park in Kileleshwa is another popular spot for pet owners. It features beautiful gardens and a serene atmosphere, perfect for leisurely walks or picnics with pets. It’s a favorite destination for dog owners who want a quiet, pet-friendly environment.

Pets are welcome, but they must be on a leash. The park encourages responsible pet ownership by requiring owners to clean up after their pets.

Activities:

Walking and running with pets

Picnicking under the shade of trees

Relaxing in the scenic garden spaces

Lush greenery and well-maintained lawns

A peaceful environment ideal for pets

Safe space for pets to explore while on a leash

Java House – Pet-Friendly Branches

Java House, one of the most popular coffee house chains in Kenya, has a few branches that are pet-friendly, particularly those with outdoor seating areas. Pet owners can enjoy a meal or coffee with their pets seated comfortably beside them.

Pets are allowed in designated outdoor seating areas. Be sure to check with the specific branch before visiting with your pet.

Activities:

Enjoying a meal or coffee with your pet outdoors

A relaxed, pet-friendly atmosphere for brunch or lunch

Perfect spot for casual pet-owner meetups

Convenient for pet owners who want to enjoy a coffee break without leaving their pets behind

Comfortable outdoor seating with pet-friendly staff

Relaxed environment for pets

Talisman Restaurant

Talisman Restaurant, located in Karen, is renowned for its pet-friendly outdoor seating area. This elegant restaurant offers a great blend of fine dining and a relaxed atmosphere where pets are welcome to enjoy the outdoor space with their owners.

Pets are allowed in the outdoor seating areas, provided they are well-behaved and leashed.

Amenities:

Spacious outdoor seating

Pet-friendly environment

A variety of gourmet meals for the owners

Upscale dining experience with your pet

Beautiful garden setting perfect for pets

Friendly staff who cater to pet owners

The Alchemist Bar

Located in Westlands, The Alchemist is a creative hub with a pet-friendly outdoor space. It’s a popular spot for young people and pet owners who want a relaxed, artsy environment to enjoy food, music, and drinks with their pets by their side.

Pets are welcome in the outdoor area as long as they are on a leash. Owners are encouraged to keep an eye on their pets and clean up after them.

Activities:

Socializing with other pet owners

Enjoying street food and live music with your pet

Weekend hangouts and events

A vibrant, laid-back atmosphere for pets and owners

Perfect for casual outings with pets

A welcoming space with other pet lovers

Kazuri Beads and Pottery Centre

The Kazuri Beads and Pottery Centre in Karen allows pet owners to bring their pets as they explore the bead-making process. This unique place not only offers a cultural experience but also welcomes pets, making it an exciting spot for art and animal lovers.

Pets are allowed in the outdoor areas, but they must be leashed. It’s a great spot to walk around and learn about local crafts with your pet.

Activities:

Learning about bead and pottery making

Strolling through the workshop and outdoor spaces

Pet-friendly cultural experience

Educational and interactive experience with pets

A quiet, friendly environment for pets

Great for exploring the artistry of beadwork

