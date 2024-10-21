List Of Child-Friendly Restaurants In Kenya

Kenya is home to a wide variety of restaurants that cater to families with children, ensuring that both parents and kids can enjoy delicious meals in a welcoming environment. These child-friendly restaurants offer more than just food — they provide play areas, entertainment, and special menus designed to make dining out a fun and stress-free experience for families. Whether you are in Nairobi, Mombasa, or any other major city, you will find a restaurant that suits your family’s needs. Below is a detailed list of child-friendly restaurants across Kenya.

Java House is one of Kenya’s most popular restaurant chains, known for its family-friendly atmosphere and diverse menu that appeals to both adults and children.

Java House offers a children’s menu featuring favorites like mini-burgers, chicken nuggets, and milkshakes. Most branches provide high chairs for toddlers, and some locations have dedicated play areas.

Why Visit: Consistently good food, relaxed atmosphere, and available in multiple locations across the country.

Artcaffé (Nairobi)

Artcaffé is a vibrant café and restaurant that offers a cozy and comfortable environment for families. Its stylish interior and delicious food make it a favorite for parents.

They have a kid’s menu with smaller portions, offering dishes like pancakes, pasta, and pizza. Artcaffé also provides coloring sheets and crayons to keep kids entertained.

Why Visit: Excellent coffee for parents, great kids’ options, and a warm, welcoming vibe.

Mambo Italia (Nairobi)

Mambo Italia is a popular Italian restaurant chain in Nairobi known for its wood-fired pizzas, pasta, and a variety of Italian-inspired dishes.

With a designated children’s menu and a play area in some branches, it is a great place for families. The thin-crust pizzas are a favorite for kids, and the staff is attentive to families with young children.

Why Visit: Kid-friendly menu, relaxed ambiance, and fun for pizza-loving families.

The Carnivore (Nairobi)

The Carnivore is a famous Nairobi-based restaurant known for its unique dining experience of all-you-can-eat meat feasts. Despite its focus on meat, it is also a child-friendly spot.

The restaurant offers a kid’s menu for those who might not be adventurous eaters, with options like sausages and chicken wings. There is an open space where kids can run around and enjoy themselves.

Why Visit: Unique dining experience, perfect for family outings with a love for meat dishes.

Two Rivers Mall Restaurants (Nairobi)

The restaurants at Two Rivers Mall cater to families looking for a variety of dining options. From fast food to sit-down restaurants, there’s something for everyone.

The mall offers multiple play areas for children, including an outdoor play park and arcade. Restaurants like Burger King, KFC, and Pizza Hut offer kid-friendly meals.

Why Visit: Multiple child-friendly restaurant options, play areas, and entertainment in one location.

Purdy Arms (Karen, Nairobi)

Purdy Arms is a spacious restaurant located in Karen with beautiful gardens, making it an ideal spot for families to enjoy a relaxed meal.

The restaurant has a large outdoor play area with swings, slides, and trampolines, ensuring that children are entertained while parents enjoy their meals. It’s a great spot for weekend brunches with family.

Why Visit: Expansive outdoor space, fun activities for kids, and family-friendly menus.

Talisman (Karen, Nairobi)

Talisman is an elegant restaurant located in the leafy suburbs of Karen, known for its fusion of international cuisine and rustic charm.

While Talisman is known for its fine dining, it is also accommodating to families. There is a kid’s menu, and the large garden area allows kids to play freely while parents relax.

Why Visit: Beautiful setting, gourmet food for adults, and a welcoming environment for kids.

Tamambo Karen Blixen (Karen, Nairobi)

Tamambo Karen Blixen is located on the grounds of the historic Karen Blixen Museum and offers a unique dining experience with a tranquil garden setting.

The restaurant features a kid’s menu with child-sized portions and a play area in the garden, allowing kids to have fun while adults enjoy a peaceful meal.

Why Visit: Historic setting, peaceful environment, and a good mix of food options for both adults and kids.

Ocean Basket (Nationwide)

Ocean Basket is a seafood restaurant with locations in Nairobi and other parts of Kenya. It’s a great place for families looking to enjoy fresh seafood in a laid-back atmosphere.

With high chairs available and a children’s menu that includes fish fingers, calamari, and chips, Ocean Basket is a great spot for seafood-loving families. The friendly staff also helps make the dining experience enjoyable for children.

Why Visit: Delicious seafood options, kid-friendly dishes, and comfortable seating for families.

The Arbor (Nairobi)

The Arbor is an eco-friendly café and restaurant in Nairobi’s Lavington area, known for its relaxed, garden-style atmosphere and organic, healthy menu options.

The garden area has ample space for children to play, and the restaurant provides a children’s menu with healthy meal options. Families can also enjoy browsing the adjacent eco-friendly store after their meal.

Why Visit: Healthy food choices, eco-friendly vibe, and child-friendly space in a garden setting.

Nyama Mama (Nairobi)

Nyama Mama is a contemporary African restaurant that puts a modern twist on Kenyan cuisine, offering a fun and colorful environment that families will love.

The restaurant has a kid’s menu that features familiar Kenyan dishes with a creative twist. Nyama Mama also provides board games and activities to keep kids engaged while waiting for their meals.

Why Visit: Fun décor, creative local food options, and activities to entertain children.

Tamambo Village Market (Gigiri, Nairobi)

Located in the Village Market, Tamambo offers a spacious and family-friendly dining environment. It serves a variety of dishes ranging from international to local cuisine.

The Village Market offers an indoor amusement park and a mini-golf course, which are perfect for entertaining children before or after a meal. Tamambo itself offers a children’s menu and has a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.

Why Visit: Great food, convenient location in a family entertainment hub, and child-friendly activities nearby.

Java House Diani (Mombasa)

Java House in Diani, Mombasa, offers the same child-friendly experience as its Nairobi branches, with a welcoming environment for families.

The Diani branch offers a spacious seating area with high chairs for kids. Children can enjoy items from the kids’ menu while parents relax with their coffee.

Why Visit: Consistent quality, family-friendly service, and convenient for travelers in Mombasa.

Also Read: List Of Fun Activities For Couples In Nairobi