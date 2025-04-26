Two AK47 rifles used in murder of two NPR officers in Meru recovered in Isiolo 

A joint operation led by the DCI Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) team supported by GSU Kipsing successfully recovered two AK-47 rifles linked to the murder of two police reservists in Igembe, Meru County.

The rifles were recovered on Saturday with empty magazines at Lemorijo village, Lengurma Location, Isiolo North Sub-County.

Police said the operation was in response to the brutal incident that occurred on April 7, 2025, where three National Police Reservists (NPR) from Igembe North, Meru County, were fatally shot by armed raiders. The recovered rifles are believed to have been used during the attack, police said.

This breakthrough was made possible through collaboration between our elite teams, members of the public, the local administration and DCI Igembe North who has taken over investigations as the case remains under probe.

Police said the gang behind the murder is yet to be arrested.

A major operation is ongoing in the area for the gang, police said.

Meanwhile, police in Baragoi, Samburu County recovered 36 goats and 42 sheep that had been in the area.

The animals were recovered within Naturkan Village, Nachola sub Location, police said.

The bandits ran away on seeing the security officers.

The recovered stock were positively identified by the owner and escorted to Baragoi police station for proper handing over.

Cases of cattle rustling have been persistent in the area amid an operation to tame the trend.