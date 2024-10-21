Kenya boasts a vibrant and diverse blogging scene, with content creators producing high-quality articles on topics ranging from fashion and technology to finance, lifestyle, and personal development. Whether you’re looking for travel tips, beauty advice, or the latest trends in business, Kenyan blogs offer a wealth of information that caters to different interests. Below is list of popular blogs in Kenya across various niches.

Category: Technology

Techweez is one of the leading technology blogs in Kenya. It covers everything tech-related, from the latest gadgets, apps, and software to in-depth reviews and analysis of tech trends in Kenya and beyond. The blog also delves into telecommunications, cybersecurity, and digital innovations.

Techweez offers up-to-date tech news, reviews, and insights for tech enthusiasts and professionals.

Soko Directory

Category: Business and Finance

Soko Directory focuses on providing financial, business, and economic insights. It is popular for its analysis of the Kenyan economy, investment tips, stock market updates, and financial management advice.

Soko Directory is a must-read for anyone interested in finance, investment, and the Kenyan business environment.

Ghafla

Category: Entertainment and Celebrity News

Ghafla is one of the top entertainment blogs in Kenya, specializing in celebrity news, gossip, and trends in music, fashion, and events. The blog keeps readers up to date with the latest in showbiz, providing an inside look into the lives of Kenyan celebrities and influencers.

Ghafla is the go-to source for entertainment news, celebrity gossip, and pop culture in Kenya.

Kenyan Wallstreet

Category: Finance and Investment

Kenyan Wallstreet is a leading blog covering financial markets, investment strategies, and the economy. It provides real-time updates on the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE), global financial markets, and offers expert analysis on economic trends.

It’s a key resource for investors, traders, and anyone looking to understand financial markets in Kenya and beyond.

This Is Ess

Category: Fashion and Lifestyle

Founded by Sharon Mundia, This Is Ess is a fashion and lifestyle blog that showcases personal style, beauty tips, and travel experiences. Sharon’s blog has gained immense popularity due to her unique fashion sense and her authentic voice.

The blog is perfect for fashion enthusiasts and anyone interested in beauty, travel, and lifestyle inspiration.

Kaluhi’s Kitchen

Category: Food and Recipes

Kaluhi’s Kitchen is one of Kenya’s most popular food blogs, featuring easy-to-follow recipes for traditional Kenyan dishes and modern cuisine. Kaluhi Adagala, the creator, shares her passion for cooking through mouth-watering recipes, food photography, and cooking tips.

For food lovers, Kaluhi’s Kitchen offers a delightful collection of recipes that celebrate Kenyan and African cuisine.

Niaje

Category: Entertainment and Lifestyle

Niaje is a popular entertainment and lifestyle blog covering everything from celebrity news and gossip to music, events, and trending topics. The blog appeals to a young audience seeking updates on the latest in entertainment and lifestyle in Kenya.

Niaje is perfect for readers looking for a quick dose of entertainment and pop culture news.

Kenyan Travel Blog

Category: Travel and Adventure

Kenyan Travel Blog is a travel-centric blog providing readers with insights into some of the best destinations in Kenya and East Africa. It covers topics such as road trips, adventure travel, and hidden gems in Kenya’s travel scene.

For anyone interested in exploring Kenya, this blog offers valuable travel tips, destination guides, and travel stories.

Potentash

Category: Lifestyle and Personal Development

Potentash is a lifestyle blog covering a wide range of topics, including health, relationships, career, and financial management. The blog stands out for its well-researched articles, personal stories, and helpful advice on everyday life.

Potentash is ideal for readers seeking practical advice on lifestyle, wellness, and personal growth.

Capital FM’s 254 Lifestyle

Category: Lifestyle, Travel, and Culture

Capital FM’s 254 Lifestyle blog is an extension of the popular Capital FM media outlet. It covers a range of lifestyle topics, including travel, food, fashion, and culture. The blog features top events in Kenya, restaurant reviews, and cultural insights.

It’s perfect for those looking for a mix of lifestyle tips and event updates in Kenya.

Diary of a Muzungu

Category: Travel and Expat Life

Diary of a Muzungu is a unique blog by an expat, offering insights into traveling across Kenya and East Africa. The blog covers cultural experiences, wildlife adventures, and expat life in Kenya, providing a fresh perspective on local life.

For expatriates or travelers seeking insights into Kenyan culture and adventures, this blog is a must-read.

TechTrendsKE

Category: Technology

TechTrendsKE is another leading technology blog in Kenya that focuses on tech news, product reviews, startups, and innovations in the digital space. The blog keeps readers informed about the latest trends and developments in the tech industry.

It’s a great resource for tech enthusiasts and anyone interested in Kenya’s growing digital and startup landscape.

Fashionable Stepmum

Category: Fashion and Lifestyle

Fashionable Stepmum is a fashion and lifestyle blog by Catherine Masitsa. It is a platform that showcases style tips, fashion trends, and personal stories. Catherine has built a strong following by sharing her experiences as a stepmother and her journey into fashion.

For fashion lovers, especially moms and stepmoms, will find Catherine’s blog both inspiring and relatable.

The Sauce (by Capital FM)

Category: Entertainment, Music, and Pop Culture

The Sauce is a blog by Capital FM dedicated to entertainment, music, and pop culture news. It covers a range of topics from celebrity interviews to the latest music releases and film reviews.

Offers the latest in Kenyan entertainment and media, The Sauce provides timely updates and exclusive stories.

