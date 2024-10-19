In today’s digital age, social media influencers play a significant role in shaping opinions, trends, and consumer behavior. In Kenya, a vibrant community of influencers across various niches has emerged, captivating audiences with their engaging content. From lifestyle and fashion to tech and travel, these influencers have garnered huge followings, making them powerful figures in the online world. Below is a detailed list of social media influencers in Kenya.

List Of Social Media Influencers In Kenya

Wabosha Maxine

Maxine Wabosha is a top beauty and lifestyle influencer in Kenya, known for her creative makeup tutorials, fashion tips, and travel vlogs. She has a strong presence on Instagram and YouTube, where she regularly shares beauty hacks and relatable content for young women.

Platform : Instagram, YouTube, Twitter

: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter Niche : Beauty, Fashion, and Lifestyle

: Beauty, Fashion, and Lifestyle Followers : Over 450k on Instagram and 160k subscribers on YouTube.

: Over 450k on Instagram and 160k subscribers on YouTube. Brand Collaborations: Nivea, Safaricom, MAC Cosmetics

Sharon Mundia (This Is Ess)

Sharon Mundia, popularly known as This Is Ess, is a well-established fashion and lifestyle influencer in Kenya. Her content ranges from fashion and beauty tips to wellness and motherhood. She also runs a blog, where she shares longer pieces on personal growth, relationships, and self-care.

Platform : Instagram, YouTube, Blog

: Instagram, YouTube, Blog Niche : Fashion, Beauty, and Motherhood

: Fashion, Beauty, and Motherhood Followers : 400k on Instagram.

: 400k on Instagram. Brand Collaborations: L’Oréal, Johnson & Johnson, Samsung

Bien-Aimé Baraza

Bien is one of the lead singers of the famous Kenyan band Sauti Sol. Apart from his music career, Bien has positioned himself as an influencer in the lifestyle and entertainment sectors. He frequently shares behind-the-scenes moments, life lessons, and collaborations with both local and international brands.

Platform : Instagram, Twitter

: Instagram, Twitter Niche : Music and Lifestyle

: Music and Lifestyle Followers : 800k on Instagram.

: 800k on Instagram. Brand Collaborations: Tecno, Coca-Cola, Safaricom

Njugush (Timothy Kimani)

Njugush is one of Kenya’s top comedians and influencers, known for his hilarious skits and relatable content. With his signature humorous approach to everyday situations, Njugush has built a loyal online following and is a top choice for brands looking to tap into humor in marketing.

Platform : Instagram, YouTube, Twitter

: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter Niche : Comedy and Entertainment

: Comedy and Entertainment Followers : 2.2M on Instagram and 770k YouTube subscribers.

: 2.2M on Instagram and 770k YouTube subscribers. Brand Collaborations: Safaricom, PZ Cussons, Faiba

Elsa Majimbo

Elsa Majimbo became an international sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic with her quirky videos on Instagram and Twitter. Known for her signature sunglasses, snacks, and cheeky monologues, Elsa’s humor resonates with audiences both in Kenya and globally. She has worked with major brands and has even made appearances on international media platforms.

Platform : Instagram, Twitter

: Instagram, Twitter Niche : Comedy and Entertainment

: Comedy and Entertainment Followers : Over 2.6M on Instagram.

: Over 2.6M on Instagram. Brand Collaborations: Fenty, Valentino, Beats by Dre

Natalie Tewa

Natalie Tewa is a Kenyan travel and fitness enthusiast who shares her journey through stunning visuals and inspiring content on Instagram and YouTube. She has garnered a large following by sharing her travel experiences, fitness routines, and tips on maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

Platform : Instagram, YouTube

: Instagram, YouTube Niche : Travel, Fitness, and Lifestyle

: Travel, Fitness, and Lifestyle Followers : 240k on Instagram and 60k subscribers on YouTube.

: 240k on Instagram and 60k subscribers on YouTube. Brand Collaborations: Uber, Samsung, Darling Kenya

Joy Kendi

Joy Kendi is a popular fashion and lifestyle influencer in Kenya known for her unique style, quirky personality, and love for travel. Her platform is a hub for all things fashion, lifestyle, and self-expression. She creates content that is both fun and engaging, with a focus on high fashion and DIY projects.

Platform : Instagram, YouTube

: Instagram, YouTube Niche : Fashion, Lifestyle, and Travel

: Fashion, Lifestyle, and Travel Followers : 280k on Instagram.

: 280k on Instagram. Brand Collaborations: Nivea, H&M, Coca-Cola

Xtian Dela

Xtian Dela is a digital content creator and social activist who has built a massive online following through his controversial and entertaining posts. Known for hosting the viral Club Covid sessions during the pandemic, Xtian is also a vocal political commentator and advocate for youth empowerment in Kenya.

Platform : Instagram, YouTube, Twitter

: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter Niche : Entertainment, Politics, and Social Activism

: Entertainment, Politics, and Social Activism Followers : 1.6M on Instagram.

: 1.6M on Instagram. Brand Collaborations: Betika, Pepsi, Tecno

Alex Mwangi (Stylist Insta)

Alex Mwangi is a well-known men’s fashion influencer who has made a name for himself by showcasing sleek, modern, and classic fashion looks. His Instagram page serves as a lookbook for men’s fashion enthusiasts, offering style inspiration for formal and casual wear.

Platform : Instagram

: Instagram Niche : Men’s Fashion and Style

: Men’s Fashion and Style Followers : 100k on Instagram.

: 100k on Instagram. Brand Collaborations: Adidas, Zara, Nairobi Men’s Fashion Week

Chebet Ronoh

Chebet Ronoh is a young comedian and radio personality who has quickly gained fame through her comedic sketches and outspoken personality. She creates relatable content aimed at the younger generation and often shares insights into her personal life, mental health, and career.

Platform : Instagram, YouTube, Twitter

: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter Niche : Comedy and Lifestyle

: Comedy and Lifestyle Followers : 230k on Instagram.

: 230k on Instagram. Brand Collaborations: Samsung, Bolt, Fanta

