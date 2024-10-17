Since gaining independence in 1963, Kenya has had a long political history marked by a series of significant leaders. The office of the Vice President (VP) was a crucial component of Kenya’s executive structure until 2010, when the country adopted a new Constitution, creating the position of Deputy President. Below is a list of vice presidents in Kenya, their terms in office, and notable achievements during their tenure.

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga was Kenya’s first Vice President, serving under President Jomo Kenyatta. He played a significant role in the fight for Kenya’s independence and was a key figure in the country’s early political landscape. However, Odinga’s tenure as Vice President was marked by growing ideological differences with Kenyatta, particularly over economic policies and the direction of governance. He resigned in 1966 after disagreements with the president, leading to his formation of the opposition party, the Kenya People’s Union (KPU).

Joseph Murumbi (1966–1967)

Joseph Murumbi served as Kenya’s second Vice President for a short period, from May 1966 to December 1967. He was appointed after Oginga Odinga’s resignation. Murumbi was known for his diplomatic prowess and efforts to establish strong international relations for Kenya. However, he stepped down due to health issues and his disillusionment with the political environment at the time, marking one of the shortest vice-presidential terms in Kenya’s history.

Daniel arap Moi (1967–1978)

Daniel arap Moi served as the third Vice President of Kenya, and his decade-long tenure was the longest of any VP. Moi’s time as Vice President was relatively uneventful in terms of conflict with President Kenyatta. After Kenyatta’s death in 1978, Moi assumed the presidency, as per the constitutional provisions, and went on to lead Kenya for 24 years. His presidency marked an era of significant political, social, and economic changes.

Mwai Kibaki (1978–1988)

Mwai Kibaki, Kenya’s fourth Vice President, served under President Moi. Kibaki, a trained economist, helped shape Kenya’s financial and economic policies. During his tenure, Kenya experienced both growth and challenges, particularly due to the global economic conditions of the time. Kibaki was later dismissed by Moi in 1988 and went on to become one of his critics. He eventually became the third President of Kenya in 2002, focusing on economic recovery and infrastructure development during his presidency.

Josephat Karanja (1988–1989)

Josephat Karanja served as Kenya’s fifth Vice President, though his tenure lasted only a year. Karanja, a former diplomat and academic, was forced to resign in 1989 after facing allegations of undermining President Moi. His short-lived term was marked by internal political friction within the ruling party, KANU.

George Saitoti (1989–1997, 1999–2002)

George Saitoti had two non-consecutive terms as Vice President of Kenya, making him one of the longest-serving VPs in the country’s history. Saitoti was a respected economist and mathematician who contributed to Kenya’s economic policies during his time in office. His tenure was relatively stable, though he faced various political challenges, including being briefly replaced by Musalia Mudavadi in 2002 before re-assuming the role. Saitoti was also an influential figure in the education sector and later served as the Minister for Internal Security.

Musalia Mudavadi (2002)

Musalia Mudavadi’s tenure as Vice President is the shortest in Kenya’s history, having served for only a few months in 2002. President Moi appointed Mudavadi as VP just before the general election in an attempt to strengthen the ruling party’s chances. However, Mudavadi lost his parliamentary seat in the election, and the opposition party, led by Mwai Kibaki, won the presidency.

Michael Kijana Wamalwa (2003–2003)

Michael Kijana Wamalwa served as Vice President under President Mwai Kibaki after the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) won the 2002 general election. Wamalwa was a charismatic leader and played a key role in the political transition from the Moi era to a new democratic government. Unfortunately, his time in office was cut short by his untimely death in 2003 after a brief illness.

Moody Awori (2003–2008)

After the passing of Wamalwa, Moody Awori was appointed as Vice President by President Kibaki. Awori, popularly known as “Uncle Moody,” was known for his integrity and efforts to fight corruption. His time in office saw efforts to improve governance and implement social programs, particularly in education and health. Awori retired from active politics after the 2007 general election, but his contributions to Kenya’s political landscape remain respected.

Kalonzo Musyoka (2008–2013)

Kalonzo Musyoka was appointed as Vice President in 2008, following the disputed 2007 general election that resulted in post-election violence. A coalition government was formed between President Kibaki’s Party of National Unity (PNU) and Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). Kalonzo, as leader of the ODM-Kenya faction, took on the role of VP during this tense political period. His tenure was marked by efforts to promote peace and stability in the country.

