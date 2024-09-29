Liverpool Reclaim Top Spot as Salah Penalty Beats Wolves

Mohamed Salah’s penalty sent Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League as they beat winless Wolves.

The forward’s second-half spot kick quickly restored an advantage that had been cancelled out by Rayan Ait-Nouri’s leveller after Ibrahima Konate’s first Premier League goal had given the visitors the lead at Molineux.

Arne Slot’s side capitalised on Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle and moved back above Arsenal to reclaim top spot with a hard-fought win while the hosts remain bottom.

Wolves’ enthusiastic start was punctured by some nervous moments in defence but the struggling hosts opened well, with Alisson claiming Matheus Cunha’s effort.

Their issue this season is failing to convert positive performances into victories and, slowly, Liverpool wrestled a degree of control and should have gone ahead five minutes before the break.

Virgil van Dijk slipped in Diogo Jota on the right and his low cross was met by Dominik Szoboszlai four yards out, only for Sam Johnstone’s sprawling save to turn the ball wide.

Yet the visitors did open the scoring in first-half injury time when Jota breezed past Jorgen Strand Larsen, crossed for Konate and he rose above Toti Gomes to power in a header, although Johnstone may have done better.

Salah could have doubled the lead soon after the break but his snapshot from Mario Lemina’s woeful pass flew wide of an open goal before Wolves’ 56th-minute leveller.

Ait-Nouri fired in from close range following Carlos Forbs’ mis-hit shot after Larsen robbed a dozing Konate.

Parity lasted just five minutes, though, when Nelson Semedo pushed Jota in the box and Salah converted the spot kick to win it.

It may not have been the most dominant of performances but Liverpool are looking imperious at the top.

Five wins from six, the surprise 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest the blot on their copybook, and above Manchester City and Arsenal. It is almost a perfect start for new manager Slot.

At Molineux, they rode out an early Wolves storm, in which the returning Alisson did not have a serious save to make, and slowly took control.

When they did concede, they responded with five minutes – however much of a gift the penalty may have been – to return to the top.

It is not the heavy metal football of Jurgen Klopp’s era. Perhaps it is more easy listening, given how cool Slot looks on the touchline, but the new manager is finding the right tune.

There were a few bum notes – Konate being caught out by Larsen for Wolves’ leveller was sloppy – but Liverpool have the winning habit.

They have shown they can recover from setbacks, both in game and following defeats, and their trip to Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in a month is already looming large.

Groundhog day for Wolves. Positives, negatives but ultimately they left Molineux without any points.

It was the same against Newcastle and Chelsea and in the 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa last week. Gary O’Neil’s side can – and have – given teams problems but just not enough.

After a decent opening 20 minutes, they faded as assured Liverpool took over and even Ait-Nouri’s leveller failed to inspire a point, with Semedo’s foul on Jota gifting Salah his penalty winner.

Brentford and Manchester City come next – either side of the international break – and Wolves could conceivably go into November still searching for three points if they don’t win at Brighton at the end of October.

It was a frustrating performance given O’Neil had spoken about trying to convert their positive moments into goals and results.

Wolves cannot afford to look at the early November home games against Southampton and Crystal Palace but fans will be forgiven if they are plotting where the wins will come.

