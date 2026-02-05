Liz Callaway Siblings: Get to Know Ann Hampton Callaway

Liz Callaway is an acclaimed American actress, singer, and recording artist renowned for her contributions to Broadway, animated films, and cabaret performances.

Born on April 13, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois, she grew up in a musically inclined family.

Her mother, Shirley Callaway, was a singer, pianist, and vocal coach, while her father, John Callaway, was a respected journalist.

Siblings

Callaway’s most notable sibling is her older sister, Ann Hampton Callaway, a talented actress, composer, singer, and songwriter.

The two sisters share a deep bond rooted in their shared love of music, having grown up performing together and attending New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois.

Over the years, Liz and Ann have created and toured successful joint shows such as Sibling Revelry, a celebrated cabaret act highlighting their harmonious voices and sibling chemistry, as well as Broadway the Calla-way! and Boom!, which celebrate Broadway classics and music from the 1960s and 1970s.

Career

Callaway launched her professional career on Broadway with her debut in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along in 1981.

She gained significant recognition for her role as Lizzie in the musical Baby in 1983, which earned her a Tony Award nomination.

She went on to originate the role of Ellen in Miss Saigon and starred in the original casts of The Three Musketeers and The Look of Love.

One of her longest-running Broadway roles was as Grizabella in Cats, where she performed for five years to critical acclaim.

Additional stage credits include The Spitfire Grill, Sunday in the Park with George, and Evita.

Beyond theater, Callaway has built a prominent career in voice acting for animated films.

She provided the singing voice for Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin sequels The Return of Jafar and Aladdin and the King of Thieves, voiced Odette in The Swan Princess, sang as Anya/Anastasia in Anastasia (performing the Oscar-nominated song “Journey to the Past”), and lent her voice to adult Kiara in The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride.

She has also released several solo albums, appeared in cabaret and concert settings worldwide, and performed with symphony orchestras at venues like Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl.

Accolades

Callaway earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in Baby.

She won an Emmy Award for her work hosting the children’s television program Ready to Go on WNEV-TV in Boston from 1987 to 1991.

More recently, she received a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for her 2023 release To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim.

She has also garnered a Drama Desk Award nomination for her role in The Spitfire Grill.