Lizzy Greene Siblings: Getting to Know Garrett Greene

Lizzy Greene is an American actress recognized for her roles in children’s and family television.

She gained fame for portraying Dawn Harper in the Nickelodeon sitcom Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn from 2014 to 2018, where she played the only girl among quadruplets.

Following her success on Nickelodeon, Greene starred as Sophie Dixon in the ABC drama A Million Little Things from 2018 until its conclusion in 2023.

In addition to acting, she is involved in humanitarian work and enjoys painting and sports.

Siblings

Lizzy has one sibling, an older brother named Garrett Greene.

While specific details about Garrett, including his personal life and profession are not widely publicized, Lizzy has often mentioned him in interviews, highlighting the supportive dynamic they share.

Growing up together in Dallas, they experienced a close-knit upbringing that can be important for personal development.

The relationship between siblings can provide both mentorship and camaraderie, which may have helped shape Lizzy’s personality and confidence as she navigated her early career in acting.

Career

Greene’s journey in acting began at a young age.

Growing up in Dallas, Texas, she participated in various local theater productions and improv groups, which helped her develop her skills and passion for performance.

Greene’s early exposure to the arts laid a solid foundation for her future career in television.

In 2014, she landed her breakthrough role as Dawn Harper in Nickelodeon’s sitcom Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.

The show revolved around the lives of four quadruplets—Dawn and her three brothers—and their humorous adventures and sibling dynamics.

During this time, Greene earned multiple nominations for the Kids’ Choice Awards as Favorite Female TV Star, further solidifying her status as a rising star in the industry.

After her success on Nickelodeon, Greene made a significant transition to more dramatic roles.

In 2018, she joined the cast of ABC’s A Million Little Things, where she portrayed Sophie Dixon, the teenage daughter of one of the main characters.

The show focused on a group of friends navigating life’s challenges and the impact of suicide on their lives.

The series ran for four seasons until its conclusion in 2023, during which Greene became an integral part of the ensemble cast.

Looking ahead, Greene is set to star as Lauren Brigman in the upcoming Netflix drama series Ransom Canyon, which is expected to premiere in 2025.

Awards and accolades

Greene has received several nominations throughout her career, primarily for her work on Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and A Million Little Things.

She has been nominated three times for the Kids’ Choice Awards in the category of Favorite Female TV Star for her portrayal of Dawn Harper on Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn from 2014 to 2018.

Additionally, Green was part of the ensemble cast nominated for the Young Artist Award for Outstanding Young Ensemble Cast in a TV Series in 2016 for the same show.

Her transition to dramatic roles was marked by her performance as Sophie Dixon in ABC’s A Million Little Things, which aired from 2018 until its conclusion in 2023.

While specific awards for this role are not detailed in the search results, Greene’s performance was generally well-received, contributing to her growing reputation as a versatile actress.