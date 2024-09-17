Angela Kinsey Siblings: A Closer Look at the Actress’ Family Tree

Angela Kinsey, born on June 25, 1971, in Lafayette, Louisiana, is an American actress best known for her role as Angela Martin on the NBC sitcom The Office.

Raised in Jakarta, Indonesia, until the age of 14, she attended the Jakarta Intercultural School and later graduated from Baylor University in Texas with a degree in English in 1993.

Kinsey began her career in comedy and acting by taking classes at The Groundlings and iO West in Los Angeles.

Additionally, she co-hosts the podcast Office Ladies with her former co-star Jenna Fischer.

Siblings

Kinsey has three siblings, namely Janet Lee Kinsey, Billie Joe Mullins and Tina Harrington.

In a podcast episode of Office Ladies, she mentioned that she has not spoken to one of her sisters in 16 years, although not giving much information.

Career

Kinsey’s career began after she moved to Los Angeles, where she took improvisation classes with The Groundlings and iO West.

She initially worked in commercials and made small appearances in various sitcoms, including a voice role on King of the Hill.

Her breakthrough came in 2005 when she was cast as Angela Martin in the NBC series The Office, a role she played until the show’s conclusion in 2013.

Kinsey’s performance earned her and the cast a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Post-The Office, Kinsey starred in several projects, including Haters Back Off on Netflix, where she played Bethany, the mother of Miranda Sings.

She also appeared in Tall Girl and served as a panelist on MTV’s Deliciousness.

She also co-hosts the podcast Office Ladies, alongside her former co-star Jenna Fischer, which has gained popularity for its behind-the-scenes insights into The Office.

Also Read: Charles Barkley Siblings: A Look at the Ex-NBA Star’s Family Tree

Awards and accolades

Kinsey has received several awards and nominations throughout her career, particularly for her role in The Office.

Notable accolades include two Daytime Emmys, which she won in 2007 for Outstanding Broadband Program – Comedy, shared with the team behind The Office: The Accountants webisode series.

As part of the ensemble cast of The Office, Kinsey was honored with the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in both 2007 and 2008.

Additionally, she received the New Establishment Award at the LA Femme International Film Festival in 2010.

In 2008, Kinsey won a Future Classic Award at the TV Guide Awards for her work on The Office.

More recently, her podcast, Office Ladies, co-hosted with Jenna Fischer, won Podcast of the Year at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in 2021.

Personal life

Kinsey has been married twice. She first married writer and producer Warren Lieberstein on June 18, 2000.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Isabel Ruby Lieberstein, on May 3, 2008.

However, they separated in February 2009 and later divorced in June 2010, citing irreconcilable differences.

On November 13, 2016, Kinsey married actor and baker Joshua Snyder.

Together, they have a blended family; Kinsey is a stepmother to Snyder’s two sons from a previous relationship.

The couple co-hosts a YouTube channel called Baking with Josh & Ange, where they share their culinary adventures and recipes.