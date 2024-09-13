Charles Barkley Siblings: A Look at the Ex-NBA Star’s Family Tree

Charles Barkley is a retired American professional basketball player and current television analyst.

Known for his larger-than-life personality and nicknamed Sir Charles, the Round Mound of Rebound and the Bread Truck, he played 16 seasons in the NBA.

Barkley is one of only four players to achieve over 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 4,000 assists in his career.

He also won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S. national team in 1992 and 1996 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and 2010.

Siblings

Barkley has three siblings.

His younger brother, Darryl Barkley, struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his life and tragically passed away in 2009 at the age of 42 due to a heart attack.

Darryl had previously received a heart transplant in 2003, which extended his life by six years.

During that time, he founded a charity called Heart Change to support individuals facing similar challenges.

Barkley also has two half-brothers, John Glenn and Rennie.

John Glenn, born to Barkley’s mother and her second husband, is married to Sophia and has four daughters.

Rennie, unfortunately, died as an infant.

NBA career

Barkley played 16 seasons in the NBA, primarily with the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets.

Barkley was drafted fifth overall by the 76ers in the 1984 NBA Draft after a standout college career at Auburn University, where he was an All-American.

During his NBA career, Barkley became known for his exceptional rebounding and scoring abilities, despite being undersized for a power forward at 6 feet 6 inches.

He was an 11-time NBA All-Star and won the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in 1993 while leading the Suns to the NBA Finals.

Barkley is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist, having represented the U.S. in the 1992 and 1996 Games.

He retired in 2000 as one of only four players to achieve over 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 4,000 assists.

Following his playing career, Barkley transitioned to a successful role as a sports commentator, primarily on TNT, where his candid and humorous style has made him a beloved figure in sports media.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and again in 2010 as part of the Dream Team.

Retirement

Barkley announced his retirement from professional basketball in 2000 after a 16-season career in the NBA.

His final season was marred by injuries, specifically a ruptured quadriceps tendon that limited his ability to play.

Despite his illustrious career, which included being a 11-time All-Star and winning the MVP award in 1993, Barkley never captured an NBA championship.

After retiring, Barkley transitioned into a successful career as a sports commentator.

He became a prominent figure on TNT’s Inside the NBA, where his engaging personality and candid opinions resonated with fans.

Over the years, he has contemplated retirement from broadcasting multiple times, notably expressing intentions to retire when he turned 60 in 2023.

However, in October 2022, he signed a 10-year contract extension with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, committing to remain with TNT as an analyst.

Accolades

In the NBA, Barkley was an 11-time All-Star, earning selections from 1987 to 1997.

Barkley’s most prestigious individual honor came in 1993 when he was named the NBA Most Valuable Player. He also won the NBA All-Star Game MVP award in 1991.

Throughout his career, Barkley was recognized as one of the league’s best players, earning five selections to the All-NBA First Team and five to the All-NBA Second Team.

In 1987, he led the NBA in rebounding.

Barkley’s accomplishments have been further highlighted by his inclusion on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams in 1996 and 2021, respectively.

On the international stage, Barkley represented the United States in the Olympics, winning gold medals in 1992 and 1996 as a member of the legendary Dream Team.

At the collegiate level, he was a standout player for Auburn University, earning SEC Player of the Year and SEC Tournament MVP honors in 1984.

Barkley was a three-time All-SEC selection and had his No. 34 jersey retired by Auburn in 2001.

Barkley’s induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame the same year cemented his legacy as one of the greatest power forwards in basketball history.

His impressive collection of accolades and achievements solidify his place among the all-time greats of the sport.