Arielle Kebbel Siblings: Meet Christian and Julia Kebbel

Arielle Kebbel is an American actress and model known for her versatile performances across film and television.

She gained early recognition for her role as Lindsay Lister on Gilmore Girls and has since appeared in numerous popular series.

Kebbel has also starred in independent films showcased at prestigious festivals, such as I Melt with You and Supporting Characters.

In addition to her acting career, Kebbel was a full-time model before transitioning to acting and was the first runner-up in the 2002 Miss Florida Teen USA pageant.

Siblings

Arielle has a brother named Christian Kebbel and a sister named Julia Kebbel.

In January 2018, Julia went missing.

After being reported missing by Arielle, Julia later shared that her disappearance was influenced by a psychotic break due to her bipolar disorder.

Julia has since broken her silence and been found safe.

Career

Kebbel began her journey in the entertainment industry at a young age.

After moving to Los Angeles, she quickly transitioned from modeling to acting.

Her first significant role was as Lindsay Lister in the beloved series Gilmore Girls, where she appeared in the show’s fourth and fifth seasons.

This role helped her gain visibility and opened doors for further opportunities in television.

One of Kebbel’s most iconic roles came in The Vampire Diaries, where she played Lexi Branson, a vampire and close friend of Stefan Salvatore.

Her character was well-received by fans, and she appeared in several episodes throughout the series, contributing to its popularity.

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers Siblings: Get to Know Jordan and Luke

In Ballers, a comedy-drama series that aired on HBO, Kebbel portrayed Tracy Legette, a sports agent navigating the complexities of the sports industry.

The show, which starred Dwayne Johnson, allowed her to showcase her comedic timing and dramatic range.

Additionally, Kebbel has made guest appearances in several popular TV series, including 90210 as Vanessa, Life Unexpected as Tasha, Midnight Texas as Olivia Charity, and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector as Amelia Sachs.

Arielle Kebbel has appeared in a variety of films that span multiple genres, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

In the teen comedy John Tucker Must Die, she played the role of Heather, one of the main characters involved in a plot to take down a notorious womanizer.

She also starred in The Grudge 2, where she portrayed a young woman caught in the horror of a supernatural curse, further establishing her presence in the horror genre.

In Fifty Shades Freed, she took on the role of Gia Matteo, an architect involved in the lives of the main characters.

Kebbel has also participated in independent films that have been showcased at various film festivals including I Melt with You.

Awards and accolades

Kebbel has received one major award nomination in her career so far.

She was nominated for a Teen Choice Award in 2007 for Choice Movie: Scream for her role in The Grudge 2.

While Kebbel has not won any major awards yet, she has been recognized for her talent and has built an impressive filmography over the years.

Some of her notable achievements include starring in popular television series such as Gilmore Girls, The Vampire Diaries, Ballers and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.

Kebbel has received praise for her scene-stealing performances, particularly her role as Britney in UnREAL, which Entertainment Weekly cited as one of the Best of 2015.