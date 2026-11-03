LSK protests abduction of Nairobi lawyer, demands his immediate production

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has condemned the reported abduction and disappearance of advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi, demanding his immediate production and urgent investigations into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

In a statement issued by LSK President Charles Kanjama, the society said Abdi, of Abshir & Njagi Advocates, was reportedly abducted on the morning of Monday, November 2, along Muchai Road, off Ngong Road in Nairobi.

According to information received by the society, the advocate was pursued by two vehicles, a Toyota Prado TX and a double-cab vehicle, whose occupants were allegedly armed with firearms.

Some of the occupants were reportedly dressed in what appeared to be police uniforms and bulletproof vests.

His vehicle was later recovered along the same road, but his whereabouts remained unknown as of Tuesday.

The incident was reported at Kilimani Police Station under OB No. 55/1/11/2026.

LSK expressed particular concern over allegations that the disappearance could be linked to Abdi’s involvement in Criminal Case No. MCCR/E2910/2025, Republic v Ahmed Ali Mohamed, before the Makadara Law Courts, where he is reportedly a complainant and key witness.

The society said it had also received earlier correspondence raising allegations of threats and intimidation against the advocate in connection with the proceedings.

It called for an urgent, independent and impartial investigation into the allegations.

“The abduction and disappearance of an Advocate in circumstances that may be connected to the discharge of their professional duties is an affront to the administration of justice, the independence of the legal profession and the rule of law,” Kanjama said.

The society noted that a habeas corpus application had already been filed before the court seeking orders concerning the advocate’s disappearance, with the matter scheduled for directions on November 9, 2026.

It called for the expeditious hearing of the application and compliance with any orders issued by the court.

LSK also called on Inspector General of Police to take immediate action to establish Abdi’s whereabouts and ensure his safe return.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was urged to conduct thorough investigations, identify those involved and secure available evidence, including CCTV footage and witness accounts.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) was also asked to investigate allegations that persons purporting to be police officers were involved in the incident and establish whether serving officers or other State agents participated in, facilitated or sanctioned the alleged abduction.

LSK warned that anyone found culpable should be held personally accountable, irrespective of their position or office.

Citing Article 29 of the Constitution, the society reminded the State of its obligation to protect every person’s right to freedom and security, including protection against arbitrary deprivation of liberty.

It further cited Article 21(1), which requires the State and all State organs to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Bill of Rights.

The society said it would pursue all necessary legal and institutional interventions to secure Abdi’s safe return and ensure accountability.

“An attack on an Advocate on account of the discharge of their professional duties is an attack on the administration of justice and the constitutional order,” the statement said.

LSK concluded by demanding Abdi’s immediate production, urgent investigations and accountability, insisting that the rule of law must prevail.