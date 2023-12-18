LSK Says Judiciary Under Threat over Ruto Sword Remarks

The Law Society of Kenya Monday criticized and termed President William Ruto’s recent remarks which it deemed a threat to the judiciary.

This is in connection with Ruto’s remarks suggesting the use of the ceremonial sword to handle those opposing the Housing Levy through the courts, as aggressive and reckless.

LSK President Eric Theuri labeled Ruto’s remarks as a veiled threat to the judiciary and litigants challenging government decisions, including the Housing Levy.

“As a society, we wish to condemn the utterances by the Head of State that he was given a sword upon inauguration and he will use that sword on people he considers to be enemies of the Republic of Kenya.”

“This is by virtue of them exercising their right to go to Court and challenge Government decisions, including those that have gone to Court to challenge the Housing Levy,” he said.

Theuri condemned Ruto’s remarks stating that it is the rights of Kenyans to challenge government actions through legal means.

He said the courts had already ruled on the unconstitutionality of the Housing Levy, making it crucial for the President to respect the judicial process.

“The Courts have spoken about the unconstitutionality of the Housing Levy. The President should therefore respect the ongoing Constitutional processes and refrain from issuing such veiled threats,” said Theuri.

He expressed concern over potential undue influence on the Judiciary, urging the courts to remain independent in safeguarding the rights of Kenyans.

He also raised concerns over enforced disappearances through abductions, referencing past incidents following the Ruto’s controversial ‘mambo ni matatu’ slogan, which he says, led to the harassment of advocates and coerced case withdrawals.

“Those statements were followed by threat to parties who had cases in Court to withdraw the same, and we are aware that several advocates were harassed and intimidated for representing clients’ cases, leading to their coerced withdrawals,” he noted.

Ruto, during a thanksgiving mass in Kisii County on Saturday, December 16, stated that the ceremonial sword given to him by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, marked the transfer of power and authority to deal with hardliners.

“You know I was given a sword. Do you think it’s for cutting vegetables? It’s for dealing with all these crooks here. I will uproot them completely, and Kenya will move forward,” the Head of State said.

The remark has since attracted uproar.

“When Ruto castigates people going to court on his punitive policies and says the sword he was given is not for cutting vegetables , is he implying that it is for cutting/killing people? Sort of reminding us what he was is capable of?” posed Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua.