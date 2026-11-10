LSK to march to police headquarters, again over missing lawyer Abshir Abdi

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) announced a solidarity march to police headquarters on Tuesday to demand answers over the disappearance of advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi, ahead of a High Court ruling on an application seeking his production in court.

This would be the second time the lawyers are protesting the incident.

Abdi’s whereabouts remain unknown, with his family and colleagues alleging that his disappearance is linked to a case he was handling at the Makadara Law Courts.

Police were the accused persons in the case and some of them had tried to push the lawyer to withdraw the matter. This puts police on the spot over the saga.

On Monday, family members and fellow advocates attended the court, where Abdi had been expected to appear for the matter.

His brother, Zakaria Abshir, alleged that state officers had intimidated the lawyer in an attempt to have him drop the case.

He expressed suspicion that the disappearance was intended to prevent Abdi from attending the proceedings.

Advocate Kubo Alex, an LSK member and Abdi’s partner, said the magistrate handling the matter had granted orders to summon officials they alleged had intimidated and coerced the missing lawyer.

LSK President Charles Kanjama condemned the abduction, describing it as a threat to the independence of the legal profession and the rule of law.

“LSK will not relent in pursuing all available legal, institutional and other lawful interventions until the Advocate is safely reunited with his family and colleagues and those responsible for his disappearance are held accountable,” Kanjama said in a statement.

The society urged lawyers across the country to interrupt their schedules on Tuesday and join the solidarity march, saying police must account for Abdi’s whereabouts and explain the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

The planned protest coincides with a ruling at the Milimani Law Courts on a habeas corpus application filed by his brother.

The application, brought against the National Police Service Commission and 16 other respondents, seeks orders compelling the authorities to produce Abdi in court and account for his whereabouts.

Even though police have denied being involved in the abduction which took place on November 1, all indications are some of the members were involved.

The gang which abducted the lawyer and his friends who are missing were armed with AK47 rifles. The drama was captured on security cameras at the scene along Muchai Drive.