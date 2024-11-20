LSK Urges Ministry Of Health To Improve Communication On Polio Vaccination Campaign

The Law Society of Kenya has called on the Ministry of Health (MoH) to enhance its communication strategies following public backlash over the recent polio vaccination drive.

The first round of the campaign, conducted between October 2 and 6, 2024, targeted children in eight counties: Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos, Turkana, West Pokot, Busia, and Trans Nzoia. During the same period, Uganda carried out a similar vaccination drive in Mbale.

In Kenya, the campaign vaccinated at least 3.7 million children. A second round of vaccinations was conducted in the same counties between November 9 and 13.

Despite its scope, the campaign drew concerns from the public after reports emerged of adverse events following immunization (AEFIs).

According to Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo, parents and guardians were largely unaware of the campaign’s purpose.

“It appears that parents were not adequately informed about why their already-vaccinated children needed another dose of the oral polio vaccine (OPV),” Odhiambo noted.

The Ministry of Health later issued a statement acknowledging 23 cases of AEFIs, including two fatalities. Out of these, 18 cases were attributed to underlying health conditions and deemed coincidental, four were linked to the vaccine product, and one case remained undetermined due to insufficient information.

Odhiambo criticized the Ministry’s delayed response, arguing that timely and clear communication could have mitigated public apprehension.

“Advance communication, simplified for the ordinary mwananchi, and delivered through MoH, county health authorities, sub-county health officers, and school administrators would have gone a long way in dispelling suspicion and mistrust about the government’s intentions,” she said.

She further questioned the absence of collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education, particularly given that the first round of vaccinations occurred in schools.

“There seems to be no visible coordination between these ministries, yet schools played a central role in the campaign,” she added.

Odhiambo also urged the Ministry of Health to ensure vaccinators gather information about children’s underlying health conditions before administering vaccines and called for the deployment of adequately trained health workers in future campaigns.