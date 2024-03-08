Lt Gen Kahariri Named VCDF in Military Changes

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Friday made new changes which saw the Vice Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF) Lt Gen Jonah Mwangi retired.

Army Commander Lt Gen Peter Mbogo Njiru also left the service after attaining his retirement age.

The new VCDF is Maj Gen Charles Muriu Kahariri who was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General while Maj Gen David Kimaiyo Tarus took over as Commander Kenya Army.

Kenya Navy Commander Maj Gen Jim Mutai was promoted to the rank of Lt Gen and moved to the defense college and named Vice Chancellor National Defence College.

The changes were announced following a meeting of top decision making organ.

The Defence Council also known as Board One met Thursday under the chairmanship of Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and made the changes.

They Friday morning briefed president William Ruto as the Commander in Chief on their agreements before making it public.

Consequently, the President also promoted and appointed Brig Thomas Njoroge Ng’ang’a to the rank of Maj Gen and appointed him the Commander Kenya Navy.

Until he was appointed Commander Kenya Navy he was the Base Commander Kenya Navy Base Manda.

Lt Gen Njiru was named to the position in 2022 to replace Lt Gen Walter Koipaton who retired after serving his four year term.

Maj Gen Nganga is from the Kenya Navy and as per the rules, the next Chief of Defence Forces will come from the Kenya Navy if and when Gen Francis Ogolla retires next year.

Other changes made include Maj Gen Juma Shee Mwinyikai who was promoted to rank of Lt Gen and appointed commandant of National Defence College and Maj Gen Mohamed Nur Hassan who was appointed the Deputy Army Commander.

Brig Luka Kipkemoi Kuto was promoted to Maj Gen and posted and the General Officer Eastern Command while

Maj Gen Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu was posted to the military academy and named the commandant.

Maj Gen John Maison Nkoimo was posted to border security command and appointed the General Officer Commanding.

Brig Peter Shikuku Chelimo was named the deputy commander of Kenya Navy while Brig Yahya Abdi was named the senior directing staff Kenya Navy at the National Defence College.

Under the rules introduced by retired Chief of General Staff Gen Daudi Tonje — adopted and known as the Tonje Rules — the position of the CDF is rotated among the three services.

These are Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force and Kenya Navy.

Gen Ogolla is from the Kenya Airforce and his predecessor, Gen Robert Kibochi, was from the Kenya Army.

This means that the next CDF must come from the Kenya Navy.