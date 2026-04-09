Lusaka dissolves Bungoma Cabinet in sweeping executive shake-up

Governor Ken Lusaka has dismissed all County Executive Committee Members, alongside the County Secretary and County Attorney, in a sweeping reorganization of the Bungoma County Government.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Governor said the decision was aimed at enhancing efficiency and strengthening service delivery across the county administration.

“The Office of the Governor wishes to inform the public that, in the exercise of the constitutional mandate to ensure effective governance and service delivery, the Governor has undertaken a reorganization of the County Executive,” the statement read.

The purge, effected under Section 40(1)(a) of the County Governments Act, takes immediate effect and affects the entire executive team.

Lusaka said the move was made “in good faith and in the broader public interest” to facilitate a more effective functioning of the county government and safeguard institutional integrity.

Despite the drastic changes, the Governor assured residents that service delivery would not be disrupted, noting that interim administrative measures had already been put in place.

“The County Government remains committed to continuity of services… to ensure that there is no disruption in the delivery of essential services,” he said.

He added that further communication on interim arrangements and new appointments would be made in due course, in line with legal procedures.

Lusaka also expressed appreciation to the outgoing officials for their service, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to constitutionalism, the rule of law, and due process.

The mass dismissal marks one of the most far-reaching executive shake-ups in Bungoma County in recent years and is likely to spark political and administrative debate in the coming days.