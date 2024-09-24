Lynda Carter, best known for her iconic portrayal of Wonder Woman, has a net worth estimated at $10 million. The American actress and singer gained international fame for her starring role in the 1970s television series “Wonder Woman,” which was based on the popular DC Comics character. Carter’s career has spanned decades, with roles in films like “Super Troopers,” “Sky High,” and “The Dukes of Hazzard,” as well as a host of made-for-TV movies such as “Hotline,” “Daddy,” and “Slayer.”

Lynda Carter Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth July 24, 1951 Place of Birth Phoenix, Arizona Nationality American Profession Actor, Singer, Pin-up girl, Songwriter, Voice Actor

Early Life

Born on July 24, 1951, in Phoenix, Arizona, Lynda Carter grew up with a blend of English, Scots-Irish, Mexican, Spanish, and French ancestry. From a young age, she showed a flair for performing, appearing on “Lew King’s Talent Show” at the age of five. By high school, she was already performing in local bands and even played at a Las Vegas lounge. After a brief stint at Arizona State University, Carter left to pursue music full-time. Touring with a band called The Garfin Gathering, she eventually shifted her focus to acting.

Carter’s beauty and talent were quickly recognized, leading her to win Miss World USA in 1972, a title that brought her national attention and opened doors to acting opportunities.

Breakthrough as Wonder Woman

In 1975, Lynda Carter’s career skyrocketed when she was cast as Wonder Woman in the TV series of the same name. Her portrayal of the Amazonian princess quickly became iconic, and the show ran from 1975 to 1979, cementing her status as a pop culture legend. The role made Carter a household name and a sought-after star for endorsements, including a lucrative modeling contract with Maybelline in 1977 and a popular commercial with Diet 7Up in 1979.

Lynda Carter Movies and TV Shows

Following the success of “Wonder Woman,” Carter starred in various made-for-TV movies throughout the 1980s and 90s, including Rita Hayworth: The Love Goddess, Mike Hammer: Murder Takes All, and Daddy. She continued to land leading roles in television series like Partners in Crime and Hawkeye.

Also Read: Kyle Kuzma’s Net Worth

Her television career wasn’t limited to dramas and thrillers. She guest-starred in popular shows such as Law & Order, and appeared in superhero-themed series like Smallville and Supergirl, bringing her full circle in her connection to the superhero genre.

Music Career

Apart from her acting, Lynda Carter is also a talented singer. She released her debut album, Portrait, in 1978. The album included both cover songs and original compositions, some of which were performed in her Wonder Woman episodes. Her second album, At Last, released in 2009, reached number 10 on Billboard’s Jazz Albums Chart, followed by Crazy Little Things in 2011 and Red Rock N’ Blues in 2018.

2000s

Carter’s film career revived in the early 2000s with roles in movies like Super Troopers, Sky High, and The Dukes of Hazzard. Beyond film, she also ventured into theater, starring as Mama Morton in a West End production of Chicago in 2005. That same year, she launched a one-woman cabaret tour called An Evening with Lynda Carter, showcasing her musical talents.

In addition to acting and singing, Carter has lent her voice to several popular video games, including The Elder Scrolls and Fallout 4.

Personal Life

Carter married talent agent Ron Samuels in 1977, but the two divorced in 1982. In 1984, she married attorney Robert A. Altman, with whom she had two children, James and Jessica. The family lived in Potomac, Maryland, in a large Georgian-style estate. Sadly, Altman passed away in 2021 due to complications from a medical procedure.

A passionate advocate for various causes, Carter has used her fame to promote awareness on issues such as irritable bowel syndrome, abortion rights, and LGBTQ equality. As a recovering alcoholic, she has also been open about her journey to sobriety, using her platform to support health and wellness causes.

Lynda Carter Net Worth

Lynda Carter net worth is $10 million.