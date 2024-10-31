M-Pesa Agent Robbed of Sh200,000 in Kisii

An M-Pesa agent was trailed and robbed of her Sh200,000 in Suneka town, Kisii County.

The victim reported that she was heading to her residence on October 29 at night when she was attacked and was robbed of her handbag containing the money and an Mpesa machine.

She had taken a ride on a bodaboda when the incident happened.

Police said they had established that two men emerged from the darkness while armed with unknown crude weapons and hit her on the back of her head causing their motorcycle to slide to the ground.

The gang then grabbed the bag and escaped leaving the woman and her rider with injuries following the fall.

The woman was also hit in the head by a blunt object during the drama.

She was rushed to hospital and admitted in stable condition.

Police said they suspect the attackers had prior information on the cash.

Meanwhile, police in Juja, Kiambu County are investigating the recovery of a homemade gun from a thicket the Mung’etho location.

Locals found the weapon capable of firing at an open field.

The homemade pistol was recovered by police and kept at the station awaiting ballistic examination.

And a 24-year-old herdsman was found dead after suspected suicide in Namelok village, Narok County.

Police officers visited the scene and found the body of the deceased hanging from a tree with a skin belt.

The motive of the act is unknown since there was no suicide note found, police said.

The body was moved to Narok Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.