M-Pesa attendant robbed of Sh250,000 at gunpoint in Kahawa West, Nairobi

Police have launched investigations after an M-Pesa attendant was robbed of Sh250,000 by armed men during a late-night attack at his shop in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at an M-Pesa outlet along Station Road in Kahawa West.

The victim told police that a man posing as a customer entered the shop before being joined by two accomplices. One of the suspects drew a pistol and fired a shot at the shop door to intimidate the attendant.

The robbers then struck the victim on the head with the firearm, causing a minor injury, before forcing him to surrender approximately Sh250,000 in cash.

Police officers from Kahawa West Police Station visited the scene and documented the incident.

The victim sustained a minor head injury during the robbery.

No arrests have been made so far, and detectives from the Kasarani Sub-County Criminal Investigations Office (SCCIO) have taken over investigations as they pursue the armed suspects.

Meanwhile, police and wildlife authorities have launched investigations after suspected poachers fled into a bush, abandoning a motorcycle and the carcass of a giraffe in Dadaab, Garissa County.

According to police, the incident was reported on Saturday afternoon by a herder who was grazing livestock on the outskirts of Welhar when he came across three men slaughtering a giraffe.

The herder’s approach reportedly startled the suspects, prompting them to flee into nearby bushes.

They abandoned a red Tiger motorcycle and pieces of the giraffe carcass at the scene.

Police officers from Dagahaley Police Station responded and recovered the motorcycle together with the animal remains, which have been secured as exhibits to aid investigations.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has been notified and is working alongside police as investigations continue to identify and arrest the suspects involved in the suspected poaching incident.

Officials said they are working to address the menace.