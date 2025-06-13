Mabel McKeown Siblings: Get to Know Johnny McKeown

Mabel McKeown, born on April 1, 1986, in London, England, is an English actress recognized for her contributions to film and television.

She is the daughter of renowned comedian, actress, and singer Tracey Ullman and the late television producer Allan McKeown.

Raised in a creative household, Mabel was exposed to the entertainment industry from a young age, which influenced her decision to pursue acting.

Her mother’s vibrant career in British and American television, including shows like A Kick Up the Eighties and The Tracey Ullman Show, and her father’s work as a producer on projects such as Tracey Takes On…, provided Mabel with a unique perspective on the industry.

Educated in London, Mabel developed an early interest in performance, eventually carving out her own path as an actress while maintaining a relatively private personal life.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Mabel has one sibling, an older brother named Johnny McKeown.

Born to Tracey Ullman and Allan McKeown, Johnny has largely stayed out of the public eye, unlike his sister and mother, who are both involved in the entertainment industry.

Career

McKeown’s acting career began in the early 1990s, with her debut in the film Household Saints (1993), a drama directed by Nancy Savoca that explores themes of faith, family, and personal struggle.

In this film, Mabel played a supporting role, showcasing her ability to contribute to emotionally complex narratives.

The following year, she appeared in The Wimbledon Poisoner (1994), a British television comedy-drama, further demonstrating her versatility in comedic roles.

Her most notable work came in Tracey Ullman’s Show (2016), where she performed alongside her mother in a sketch comedy series that marked a return to British television for Tracey Ullman.

Mabel’s involvement in this project highlighted her ability to hold her own in a format driven by her mother’s comedic prowess.

Additionally, Mabel has been credited with roles in Tracey Takes On… (1996–1999), a series created by her parents that blended satire and character-driven comedy.

Beyond these projects, Mabel’s acting credits are relatively sparse, suggesting a selective approach to her career.

She has also been involved in theater, with early roles in productions such as Victoria Wood’s Talent (1979) at Liverpool’s Everyman Theater, She Stoops to Conquer (1982), and The Grass Widow (1983) alongside Alan Rickman at the Royal Court Theatre.

Accolades

McKeown’s role in Household Saints (1993) contributed to a film that won one award and garnered three nominations, including praise for its ensemble cast and storytelling.

Similarly, her work in Tracey Takes On… (1996–1999) was part of a series that earned two awards and four nominations, celebrated for its innovative approach to comedy and social commentary.