Doomsday cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 29 other accused persons were convicted of manslaughter in the final case arising from the Shakahola mass deaths.

The verdict also saw 60 accused persons acquitted, while proceedings against four others who died in custody were ordered to be abated.

In its verdict, the court found 19 accused persons, including Mackenzie, guilty of 123 counts of manslaughter relating to the deaths of 123 victims.

Nine other accused persons were convicted on 104 counts involving adult victims.

Mackenzie’s wife, Rhoda Mumbua Maweu, was separately convicted of manslaughter over the death of Joseph Juma Buyuka, an aide to Mackenzie who died in police custody. The court found that she had urged him to continue fasting.

Another accused person, Enos Amanya alias Alleluya, who had entered into a plea-bargain agreement with the prosecution, was convicted on his own plea of guilty in connection with the deaths of 43 victims.

The court also ordered the abatement of proceedings against four accused persons who died while in custody and acquitted 60 others under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

This marks the fourth judgment in the cases arising from the Shakahola mass deaths. It follows the sentencing in the murder case on November 6, 2026, and subsequent judgments in the cases involving offences against children on November 25, 2026, and organised criminal activity and radicalisation on November 26, 2026.

This followed he deaths of their followers in Shakahola Forest, Malindi Sub-County, Kilifi County, between January 2021 and September 2023.

Delivering judgement November 27, 2026, at the Mombasa Law Courts, High Court Judge Justice Alex Ithuku found Mackenzie, the leader of Good News International Church, and 18 others guilty of 123 counts of manslaughter each, contrary to Section 202 as read with Section 205 of the Penal Code.

The court also convicted 10 other accused persons of 104 counts of manslaughter each for being a party to a suicide pact, all involving adult victims.

Among those convicted was Mackenzie’s wife, Rhoda Mumbua Maweu, who was found guilty on one count.

In reaching its verdict, the court found that Mackenzie had systematically persuaded his followers to fast until they died.

Children were to go first, then women and then men, with Mackenzie himself meant to die last.

However, the court acquitted 60 accused persons on all counts, with the trial abating against 3 accused who died during the trial.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has indicated the intention to appeal the acquittal of the accused persons.

The conviction of Enos Amanya, who pleaded guilty under a plea agreement and testified for the prosecution, remains in place, and he will be sentenced alongside the others.

The verdict brings to a close a trial that began when the DPP charged 95 accused persons on 23 January 2024.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution argued that the accused acted together under a suicide pact, a common agreement to fast to death in order to “meet Jesus.” It showed that they closed the church, moved followers into the secluded forest, and enforced a hard fast that took the lives of their fellow members.

To prove this, the DPP called 95 witnesses and produced at least 375 exhibits. The witnesses included survivors, detectives, digital forensic experts and the Government Pathologist. Post-mortem records showed that 129 of the 238 victims died of starvation.

The remains of 86 others were mostly skeletal, making the establishment of their cause of death impossibe.

Witnesses also told the court that Mackenzie preached that education, medicine and ornaments were sinful.

They said he named the forest “Jangwani” and its villages after places in the Bible.

In their defence, the accused said they went to Shakahola to buy land and fasted out of their own free will.

The DPP countered that freedom of religion is not absolute and cannot excuse acts or omissions that cause death.

Before passing sentence, the court will hear the prosecution, the victims’ families through their counsel under the Victim Protection Act, and the defence in mitigation, and will consider pre-sentence reports.

The verdict caps a landmark week for the prosecution where Children’s Court in Tononoka convicted Mackenzie and 11 of his followers of offences against children on 25 November 2026, and the Shanzu Law Courts convicting him in the Shakahola terrorism case a day later.

This is Mackenzie’s fourth conviction after the High Court sitting in Mombasa convicted and sentenced him to 200 years in prison for the murder of 190 children and one adult.

The DPP charged Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 95 others with the two hundred and thirty-eight (238) counts of Manslaughter contrary to section 202 as read with section 205 of the Penal Code where each of the accused persons pleaded not guilty to each of the charges.

In each count, the accused persons are charged for jointly killing a known or unknown male or female adult or sub-adult, or an adult or sub-adult of anunascertained gender, on an unknown date between January 2021 and September 2023 at the Shakahola area in Malindi Sub-County within Kilifi County, in pursuance of a suicide pact for the object of their death and that of others not before court.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jami Yamina led the prosecution team comprising of Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions J.V. Owiti; Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Alex Gutuma, and Betty Rubia; Principal Prosecution Counsel Alex Ndiema and Linda Ndambiri as well as Prosecution Counsel Yasir Mohammed.

The DPP remains committed to protecting vulnerable members of society and ensuring that persons who violate the law are held accountable through fair, independent, and evidence-based prosecution.