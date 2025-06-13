Mackenzie Mauzy Siblings: Getting to Know Courtney and Shelton Mauzy

Mackenzie Mauzy, born on October 14, 1988, in Greensboro, North Carolina, is an American actress recognized for her performances in television, film, and theater.

Raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, by her mother, Kimberly White Mauzy, and an unnamed father, Mauzy grew up in a family of mixed English, German, Scottish, Irish, and Welsh ancestry.

Her early exposure to the performing arts came through stage productions in New York City, Virginia, and North Carolina, where she honed her craft in classic plays.

She attended Forsyth Country Day School in Lewisville, North Carolina.

Mauzy’s passion for acting was evident from a young age, leading her to a professional career that spans over two decades.

She has been married twice, first to stage actor and former American Idol contestant John Arthur Greene from 2012 to 2015, and later to PLL Lacrosse player Scott Ratliff on October 1, 2022.

Siblings

Mackenzie grew up with two siblings, Courtney Mauzy and Shelton Mauzy, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

However, information about her siblings is limited, as both Courtney and Shelton maintain private lives away from the public eye.

Career

Mauzy’s career began in the late 1990s with stage performances that showcased her early talent.

At age 10, she won acclaim for her role as Annie Warbucks in a production of Annie at Showtimers Theatre in Roanoke, Virginia, setting the stage for her future in acting.

Her television debut came in 2000 as Lizzie Spaulding on the CBS soap opera Guiding Light, a role she played until 2002.

This early exposure led to her breakout role as Phoebe Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful from 2006 to 2008, where she portrayed a key character in the Forrester family saga until the character’s tragic death in a car accident.

Mauzy’s stage career flourished alongside her television work, with notable Broadway roles including The Seamstress in A Tale of Two Cities (2008) and understudying Natalie Goodman in Next to Normal (2010–2011).

She also starred as Claire “Luz” Benedict in Michael John LaChiusa’s musical Giant at The Public Theater in 2012 and as Sara Crewe in Andrew Lippa’s A Little Princess workshop.

Her film credits include a standout performance as Rapunzel in Disney’s Into the Woods (2014), alongside Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Johnny Depp, and as Linda Kasabian in the Lifetime television film Manson’s Lost Girls (2016).

Mauzy has also made guest appearances on popular series such as CSI: NY, Law & Order, NCIS: Los Angeles, Bones, Drop Dead Diva, The Good Fight, and NCIS: New Orleans.

Her recurring role as Abigail Morgan in the ABC drama Forever (2014–2015) further demonstrated her ability to portray emotionally complex characters.

Accolades

Mauzy’s talent has been recognized with several awards and nominations throughout her career.

In 1998, at the age of 10, she won the Anna Wentworth Award for Best Child Actress for her performance as Annie Warbucks in Annie at Showtimers Theatre in Roanoke, Virginia, marking an early milestone in her career.

Her role in the ensemble cast of Into the Woods (2014) earned her a Detroit Film Critics Society (DFCS) Award for Best Ensemble in 2014, alongside nominations for the Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association (WAFCA) Award and the Phoenix Film Critics Society (PFCS) Award in the same year.

Additionally, she received a nomination for a Gold Derby Award in 2015 for her contribution to the film’s ensemble.