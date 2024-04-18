Madelyn Cline Siblings: A Look at Her Mysterious Brother

Madelyn Cline is an American actress and model born on December 21, 1997, in Charleston, South Carolina.

She began her acting career as a child, appearing in commercials and getting her first break in a Chuck E. Cheese ad for pizza rolls.

Madelyn gained recognition for her roles in Netflix’s teen drama series Outer Banks as Sarah Cameron and in Rian Johnson’s mystery film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as Whiskey.

She has also appeared in various TV shows, including Vice Principals, The Originals and Stranger Things and has modeled for brands like American Girl, Toys “R” Us and American Eagle.

Madelyn has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder and body image issues.

In June 2020, she confirmed her relationship with Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes, but the couple later split in October 2021.

Siblings

Madelyn has one younger brother named Cameron, who is not in the entertainment industry but is supportive of his sister and has been seen at events with her.

Their parents are Mark and Pam Cline, who are a water system engineer and a real estate agent, respectively.

Madelyn’s parents still reside in her home state of South Carolina.

Are Sadie Stanley and Madelyn Cline related?

Sadie Stanley and Madelyn are both actresses in the American entertainment industry, but they are not related.

Despite their similarities in appearance, they are not sisters or related by blood.

Sadie is best known for her role as Emma Ross in the Disney Channel series Coop and Cami Ask the World, while Madelyn gained recognition for her role as Sarah Cameron in the Netflix series Outer Banks.

Also Read: Justin Timberlake Siblings: All About Jonathan and Stephen

Career

Madelyn began her modeling career at the age of 10, working with brands like American Girl, T-Mobile and Toys R Us.

She transitioned to acting in 2009, appearing in various TV commercials and short films before landing roles in TV shows such as Vice Principals, The Originals and Stranger Things.

Her breakthrough role was in the Netflix series Outer Banks as Sarah Cameron, which catapulted her to fame.

Madelyn has also appeared in films like Boy Erased and the sequel to Knives Out, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

In addition to her acting career, she continues to model, working with brands like Marc Jacobs and Set Active.

Madelyn has received recognition for her work in the entertainment industry.

She won a MTV Movie + TV Award for Best Kiss in 2021 for her role in Outer Banks alongside Chase Stokes.

Additionally, Madelyn was nominated for a Gold Derby Film Award for Ensemble Cast in Glass Onion in 2023, sharing the nomination with a star-studded cast including Dave Bautista, Daniel Craig and Kate Hudson.

Relationships

Madelyn’s relationship history includes a romantic relationship with musician Jackson Guthy, which lasted from 2022 to 2023.

Before that, she was in a widely publicized relationship with her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes from 2020 to 2021.

The couple was first spotted together in June 2020 and confirmed their relationship in October 2020, but they broke up in November 2021.

Additionally, there were rumors of a romantic relationship between Madelyn and her Outer Banks co-star Drew Starkey in 2020, but neither party confirmed the rumors.

Currently, she is in a relationship with Pete Davidson, as confirmed by multiple sources including People and Us Weekly.