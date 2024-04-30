Mai Mahiu Flooding; 76 People Missing, 48 Bodies Recovered

A total of 76 people were Tuesday morning reported missing after the Mai Mahiu floods that swept through homes.

A total of 47 bodies had been collected as the search and rescue mission went on.

An unknown number of domestic animals are also dead or missing officials said.

The Kenya Red Cross, which is leading in the mission said their desk had recorded 110 as rescued.

Approximately 250 people are being hosted at Ngeya Girls Secondary School, where they were provided with essential items, courtesy of the National and County Government of Nakuru and partners.

The Kenya Red Cross continues its search, rescue, and retrieval efforts, along with providing psychosocial support services to the affected families.

This comes as President William Ruto called a Cabinet meeting to discuss the floods, which have so far claimed about 169 lives.

Thousands of people are displaced by the floods.

Interior ministry said the Counties that have been adversely affected by floods in the last 24 hours

are Nairobi, Tana River, West Pokot, and Homa Bay.

Additionally, landslides and mudslides have impacted residents of Muranga and Nakuru Counties.

The ministry said a total of 91 people are currently missing while about 30,099 households have been displaced, affecting approximately 150,495 individuals.

In Mai Mahiu, officials said a blocked railway drainage accumulated water before its wall burst.

Heavy rains had been experienced on Sunday in the area and upper sides of Kinale.

“In the current unusual rains, the ‘Dark Tunnel’ – the railway line drainage at Old Kijabe- blocked leading to disastrous accumulation of water that broke the wall causing floods earlier today (Monday).”

“This has caused loss of lives and adversely affected Old Kijabe and Mai Mahiu and its environs,” said Chege Macharia, the executive director of Kijabe Hospital.

Water Resources Management Authority (Warma) said the water came from a water-filled gulley in Kiambu that flowed down to Naivasha Sub-County and not from a dam.

The waters originated from a gulley near a railway line that was blocked, thus forming a temporary water catchment over time. With the onset of the heavy rains, the gulley burst, leading to water collected flowing to lower-lying areas and leaving behind a trail of death and destruction.

The revelations addressed earlier concerns on the source of the water that swept almost 100 homes.

Dozens are missing after the incident in Kianduma village.

The search and rescue mission is ongoing in the area amid heavy rains.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua led government officials to the scene on Monday to condole those affected.

“The damage is deep and devastating. It has also triggered a massive humanitarian crisis akin to what has been witnessed in other parts of our Nation as the enhanced rains leave trails of death, destruction and displacements. Nature’s fury is immeasurable,” he said.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen dispatched NYS officers to the site of the Maai Mahiu tragedy.

Motorists using the Mai Mahiu-Suswa/Narok highway were advised to seek for alternative routes after debris was swept into the roads following Sunday night’s heavy downpour.

Efforts were being made to clear the debris blocking the busy road.