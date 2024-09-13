Maia Reficco Siblings: Get to Know Joaquín Reficco Viqueira Who is a Singer

Maia Reficco is an American-Argentine actress and singer.

She moved to Buenos Aires at the age of six and has a strong musical background, influenced by her mother, a singer and vocal coach.

Maia is known for her roles as Kally Ponce in the Nickelodeon series Kally’s Mashup and as Noa Olivar in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max.

In addition to her acting career, she is also a singer-songwriter, with plans for a solo album in English.

Siblings

Maia has one younger brother named Joaquín Reficco Viqueira.

While Maia has garnered significant attention for her acting and singing career, Joaquín is also pursuing a path in music.

Career

Reficco’s career is marked by a blend of acting and music, showcasing her versatility and talent in the entertainment industry.

After moving to Buenos Aires at the age of six, Maia was immersed in a vibrant cultural scene that nurtured her artistic inclinations.

Growing up with a mother who is a singer and vocal coach, she was exposed to music from an early age, which played a significant role in shaping her career.

Her breakthrough came with her lead role in the Nickelodeon Latin America series Kally’s Mashup, which aired from 2017 to 2019.

The show revolved around a young girl with dreams of becoming a singer and featured original music, allowing Maia to showcase her vocal talents.

In 2022, Maia was cast as Noa Olivar in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, an HBO Max reboot of the popular series Pretty Little Liars.

This role marked a significant step in her career, as it introduced her to a broader audience and allowed her to explore a more dramatic character.

In 2024, she achieved a remarkable milestone by making her Broadway debut as Eurydice in the acclaimed musical Hadestown.

In addition to her acting, Maia is pursuing a solo music career.

She signed with Deep Well Records and is currently working on her debut album, which is expected to feature pop and R&B influences.

Her musical style reflects her diverse background and personal experiences, resonating with a wide audience.

Maia also contributed to the soundtrack of Kally’s Mashup, which included several original songs, and her performances at various award shows and music festivals have showcased her vocal talents and stage presence.

Awards and accolades

Maia has received several awards and nominations throughout her career, particularly for her work in the Nickelodeon series Kally’s Mashup.

Her portrayal of Kally Ponce garnered her significant recognition, leading to multiple accolades.

Notably, she was awarded Favorite TV Artist at the Meus Prêmios Nick 2018, where she also performed alongside her co-stars.

In addition to this, Maia has been featured prominently at various award shows, including the Kids’ Choice Awards, where she performed songs from Kally’s Mashup and was recognized for her contributions to the series.

Her performances at these events have further solidified her status as a rising star in the entertainment industry.

As she continues to evolve as an artist, Maia’s accolades reflect her talent and hard work, hinting at a promising future in both acting and music.

Her recent roles, including her part in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and her Broadway debut in Hadestown, suggest that she is on a trajectory for even greater recognition in the coming years.