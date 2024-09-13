Shannon Sharpe Siblings: All About Sherra and Sterling Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe is a former professional football tight end and a prominent sports commentator.

He played 14 seasons in the NFL, mainly with the Denver Broncos, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends in history.

Sharpe was the first tight end to surpass 10,000 receiving yards and ranks highly in all-time receptions and touchdowns for the position.

He won three Super Bowl titles and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

After retiring, Sharpe transitioned into sports media, co-hosting Skip and Shannon: Undisputed on Fox Sports 1 from 2016 to 2023.

Siblings

Shannon has two older siblings, a brother, Sterling Sharpe, and a sister, Sherra Sharpe.

Sterling is a former NFL wide receiver who played for the Green Bay Packers from 1988 to 1994.

He was a highly regarded player, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro honors.

His career was cut short due to a neck injury, but he is remembered as one of the top wide receivers of his era.

Sherra is Shannon’s sister and a successful businesswoman.

She graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in business administration and has made significant contributions in the sports and entertainment industries, working with various high-profile clients and projects.

NFL career

Sharpe had a distinguished NFL career as a tight end, playing 14 seasons primarily with the Denver Broncos and briefly with the Baltimore Ravens.

He was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL Draft, where he initially struggled as a receiver, catching only 29 passes in his first two seasons.

However, after transitioning to tight end, he excelled, recording 53 receptions in his third season.

Sharpe’s career highlights include winning three Super Bowl titles—two with the Broncos (Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII) and one with the Ravens (Super Bowl XXXV).

He was selected to eight Pro Bowls and named a first-team All-Pro four times.

By the time he retired in 2003, he had amassed 815 receptions, 10,060 receiving yards, and 62 touchdowns, making him the first tight end to surpass 10,000 receiving yards.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

Retirement

After retiring from the NFL in 2003, Sharpe transitioned into a successful career as a sports commentator and analyst.

He joined CBS Sports as a commentator for their pregame show The NFL Today in 2004, replacing Deion Sanders.

Sharpe co-hosted the show alongside James Brown, Dan Marino, Boomer Esiason, and Bill Cowher.

Notably, in 2004, he had a record of 53-21 in the show’s pick ’em game, defeating both Marino and Esiason.

However, in 2014, he was relieved of his duties along with Marino and replaced by Tony Gonzalez and Bart Scott.

In addition to his work with CBS, Sharpe hosted the morning show Opening Drive on Sirius NFL Radio, alongside Bob Papa.

He also became a columnist and spokesperson for FitnessRX For Men magazine in 2013, appearing on their September 2013 cover.

In 2016, Sharpe joined Skip Bayless on the FS1 sports debate show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, which premiered on September 6, 2016.

He is particularly known for his defense of LeBron James as the greatest NBA player ever and for his criticism of Tom Brady and the Dallas Cowboys.

Accolades

Sharpe’s NFL career is marked by numerous awards and accolades that highlight his status as one of the greatest tight ends in football history.

He is a three-time Super Bowl champion, having won titles with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII, and with the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XXXV.

Sharpe was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times from 1992 to 1998 and again in 2001.

He earned first-team All-Pro honors four times (1993, 1996–1998) and was named a second-team All-Pro in 1995.

His exceptional performance during his career led to his inclusion in the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1990s.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the sport, Sharpe was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, solidifying his legacy.

He was also honored by the NCAA Division II Football Hall of Fame in 2009, and Savannah State University retired his No. 2 jersey in tribute to his impact on the program.

Throughout his career, Sharpe set records for receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns by a tight end, making significant contributions to the teams he played for.