PS Omollo say security sector reforms agenda on course 

Reforms in the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service and National Youth Service are being fast-tracked for the benefit the country.

At the same time, Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary, Dr Raymond Omollo, said the recent court ruling will not derail the reform agenda, as it touched only on a few recommendations as proposed by the taskforce headed by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

The court decision, Dr Omollo said, primarily focused on the role of the National Police Service Commission and challenged only 16 out a total of 271 recommendations made by the Maraga taskforce.

The government was obliged to respect the court decision and would seek judicial redress while continuing to implement the 255 recommendations that were not affected by the verdict, he said.

Speaking at a Nairobi hotel while presenting a report card on the reforms during a breakfast meeting with members of the National Steering Committee – the apex organ spearheading the implementation of the proposed changes – Thursday , Dr Omollo said the accelerated changes had already borne fruits.

He attributed the success in implementing the reforms in the three services to support from stakeholders.

The National Steering Committee is composed of among others the principal secretaries under whose dockets the services fall and the heads the of the three organisations.“

“As the chair of the National Steering Committee, I wish to inform the country that we are on track on these reforms,” he said.

Dr Omollo highlighted the strides made and the challenges facing the implementation of key reform measures across the three services.

He noted that the reform agenda was central to enhancing accountability, operational efficiency, and welfare of officers.

He said 50 per cent of the recommendations of the taskforce on the reforms had been implemented successfully.

He said he was satisfied with the progress of the implementation of another 30 per cent of the recommendations, citing critical areas such as capacity and welfare improvements, salary reviews, recruitments and modernization of infrastructure.

The report, however, indicated that the implementation of some welfare-related reforms, oversight and anti-corruption efforts lagged behind.

“The reform journey we embarked on is not just about systems and structures; it is about restoring trust, dignity, and professionalism in our security institutions,” he said.

“These are the men and women who stand at the frontline to safeguard our nation, and we owe it to them; we should provide better working environments, adequate tools, and clear policy direction.”

The report identified funding shortfalls, bureaucratic bottlenecks, delayed policy development, and low stakeholder engagement as the main obstacles to the timely execution of the reform agenda.

Notably, modernization plans aimed at improving operational preparedness and logistical capacity have experienced significant delays, with up to 70 percent of prison service modernization reforms yet to commence.

Omollo said the government through the State Department of Housing was constructing houses for officers in the three services.

A total of 10,000 housing units are earmarked for the officers of the Kenya Prisons Service, he said.

The PS called for enhanced resource allocation from the National Treasury and emphasized the need for collaborative action among security agencies, policymakers, and development partners for the reform agenda to continue with the momentum.

He urged the National Police Service Board, National Police Service Commission, and the relevant technical committees to prioritize fast-tracking recommendations, especially those that do not require immediate funding.

“The success of these reforms depends on the collective will of all stakeholders. We must move beyond reports and recommendations and ensure that the intended changes are felt at the grassroots, in the lives of officers, and in the confidence of our citizens,” Omollo said.

He said the Government will intensify stakeholder engagement, public sensitization on the reforms, and seek technical support to address capacity gaps.

The government, he said, was committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and professionalism within the security sector as essential pillars for peace, stability, and national development.

Present at the meeting included Public Service PS Dr Jane Imbunya, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Commissioner General of Prisons Patrick Aranduh and the Commandant General of NYS James Tembur.