DCI Takes Over Probe Into Kariobangi North MCA Joel Munuve’s Death

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has officially taken over investigations into the death of Kariobangi North MCA Joel Munuve.

Family lawyer Dunstan Omari confirmed the development on Thursday while addressing the media outside Lee Funeral Home, where the MCA’s body is being preserved.

Omari said the family, government pathologist, Nairobi DCI Homicide Unit, and political leaders met and agreed that the postmortem would be conducted on Friday at 9am.

“After a meeting between the family, the Homicide Unit of the DCI, and the late MCA’s political colleagues, we agreed to move the autopsy to Friday morning,” said Omari, adding that the postmortem is necessary to clear any doubts about Munuve’s death.

Munuve died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a private hospital along Kiambu Road.

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Kennedy Ngondi said the MCA began experiencing chest pains while on his way to the Central Business District before collapsing.

“The leadership of Nairobi County is deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of Hon. Joel Munuve, the elected MCA for Kariobangi North Ward. He collapsed and died today,” Ngondi said on Tuesday.

The MCA’s body was later transferred to Lee Funeral Home, where a postmortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Munuve had recently drawn public attention after exposing alleged misuse of billions of shillings in Nairobi County through questionable programmes.

Speaker Ngondi described him as a dedicated leader who consistently championed the interests of his constituents.

President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja have led the country in mourning the MCA.

President Ruto described Munuve as “a bold, vocal, and enterprising leader” who served his ward with commitment. “He was hardworking, progressive, and brought fresh ideas that transformed many lives,” the President said in a condolence message.

Governor Sakaja also praised the late MCA, calling him a passionate servant of the people. “As a county, we mourn the loss of a true son of Nairobi – a community champion and a man who believed in the vision of a working Nairobi. His absence will be deeply felt at the Assembly and in the hearts of all who knew and worked with him,” he said.