Murkomen: Religious extremism to be tamed by tough regulations

The Cabinet is set to consider the report by the Presidential taskforce on review of laws governing religious organizations in Kenya, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

Murkomen revealed that a Cabinet committee is seized of the report of the taskforce chaired by Rev Mutava Musyimi which recommended reforms to curb religious extremism.

He said the full Cabinet will consider the report before being transmitted to Parliament for consideration.

“The Cabinet committee has considered a raft of recommendations by the Mutava Musyimi-led taskforce proposing a legal framework for regulating churches. Next week, the cabinet will consider the report and approve it for onward tabling and consideration by the National Assembly,” stated the CS.

He was reacting to the Migori incident where two congregants died and 57 rescued from a church after they refused to be treated at a local hospital.

Murkomen also lauded the swift action by security officers in Migori county to rein in a church believed to be engaging in doctrines contrary to the Constitution.

“The process is on course and reforms recommended will be considered. Those practicing extremist activities will be apprehended as they pose danger to their congregants. Registration of religious organizations is done with good intentions but some go ahead to introduce errant teachings,” he noted.

Murkomen acknowledged the important role religious institutions play, but faulted a few that take advantage of vulnerable faithful seeking divine intervention.

“The police acted swiftly and arrested the culprits,” confirmed the CS on the Migori incident, allying fears of a recurrence of a Shakahola-type massacre.

The massacre in Kilifi County led to the formation of the 14-member taskforce in 2023 by President William Ruto to address the legal gaps that led to the tragedy.

“Regulating religious institutions will cushion Kenyans who are vulnerable and swayed by unsuspecting religious leaders who practice extremist doctrines to solve their issues,“ said Murkomen.

He also appealed to the public to work closely with security officers to arrest any suspicious activities, before they get out of hand, as was the case in Shakahola, where mass graves were discovered at a forest in Kilifi county.

“I call on the public to volunteer information,” said Murkomen as he put on notice security officers who fail to act on intelligence from the public. He added that the assistant chiefs and chiefs who are critical at the village level will be held accountable.

The taskforce recommended formulation of policy framework to deal with religious extremism, sects and cults. This is to ensure transparent and responsible practice by religious organizations.

Murkomen noted that there are religious leaders skeptical of the reforms but said the move will enable self-regulation and enhance government oversight.

He was addressing journalists after he held a closed-door meeting with the Kitui county security teams at the start of his Jukwaa la Usalama, Lower Eastern Region tour for public engagement, mobile ID registration outreach among other activities.

He was flanked by DIG-APS Gilbert Masengeli, MPs Rachel Nyamai (Kitui South) and Nimron Mbai ( Kitui East), top ministry officials.