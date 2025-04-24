Govt Launches Community-Based Rehabilitation Framework To Fight Drug, Alcohol Abuse

The government has unveiled a new plan to tackle the growing problem of alcohol and drug abuse in the country by launching the Community-Based Rehabilitation Framework for Substance Use Disorders (SUDs).

The strategy, announced on Thursday at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), marks a major shift from punishment to a more supportive, community-centered approach in addressing addiction.

The launch was led by Dr. Raymond Omollo, the Principal Secretary for Internal Security, who stressed the severe impact of drug and alcohol abuse on Kenya’s security and social wellbeing.

“Drug and alcohol abuse are fueling crime, domestic violence, extremism, and lost potential among our youth,” he said. “We cannot police our way out of this crisis—we must address its root causes through prevention, treatment, and reintegration.”

Dr. Omollo raised concern about the rising link between substance abuse and insecurity in the country.

He pointed to increasing crime, family breakups, terrorist recruitment, and overcrowded prisons as clear signs that the situation needs urgent attention.

“This is not just a health issue—it is a national security threat,” he warned.

The new framework was developed by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) in partnership with other government bodies, healthcare workers, and civil society groups.

It includes several key pillars: educating young people in schools about the dangers of drugs, increasing public awareness, setting up more affordable rehabilitation centres across the country, and encouraging communities to help identify and tackle drug abuse at the local level.

The framework also aims to redirect non-violent drug offenders from prisons to treatment facilities, giving them a chance at recovery instead of punishment.

Speaking at the event, NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa emphasized that the strategy is grounded in evidence and best practices.

He spoke of the need for early detection, reducing stigma, and building strong systems to refer affected individuals to the help they need.

“This is a call to action for all stakeholders—from health workers to village elders—to unite in saving our communities,” he said.

Dr. Omollo concluded the launch by calling on all regions of the country to support and implement the framework. “From Kilifi to Nairobi, every community must benefit from this framework,” he said. “Together, we can reclaim our youth, restore security, and rebuild lives.”