Tyler Posey Siblings: All About Derek and Jesse Posey

Tyler Posey, born on October 18, 1991, in Santa Monica, California, is an American actor, musician, and producer best known for his role as Scott McCall in the MTV series Teen Wolf.

He began his acting career at six and gained early recognition for roles in Doc and Maid in Manhattan.

In recent years, Posey has continued to work in television and film, appearing in projects like Truth or Dare and Scream: Resurrection.

Siblings

Tyler has two siblings, an older brother named Derek Posey and a younger brother named Jesse Posey, who is also an actor.

Derek has been involved in the entertainment industry and has worked behind the scenes, contributing to various projects, primarily in production and creative roles.

He has a passion for film and television, which he shares with his brother Tyler.

Jesse has followed in the family tradition of pursuing a career in acting and has appeared in several television shows and films.

He is known for his roles in series like The Brothers Garcia and The Last Ship, and has also worked on various independent projects, showcasing his talent in the industry.

Career

Posey has had a successful acting career spanning over two decades, with notable roles in film, television, and voice acting.

He began his journey in the entertainment industry as a child, appearing in minor roles in shows like Doc and films such as Collateral Damage and Maid in Manhattan in the early 2000s.

Posey’s breakout role came in 2011 when he was cast as the lead in the MTV series Teen Wolf.

In this series, he portrayed Scott McCall, a high school student who is bitten by a werewolf, which leads to a series of supernatural adventures.

The show ran for six seasons until 2017 and significantly boosted his popularity.

In addition to his television work, Posey has starred in several films, including White Frog, Truth or Dare and The Last Summer.

He has also ventured into voice acting, lending his voice to characters in Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors and the Fast & Furious animated series Spy Racers.

Beyond acting, Posey has taken on roles as a producer and director.

He produced the final two seasons of Teen Wolf and made his directorial debut on the show, showcasing his versatility in the industry.

Additionally, Posey is a musician and has been part of bands like Lost in Kostko, PVMNTS, and Five North, releasing EPs and singles that highlight his musical talent.

Awards and accolades

Posey won the Teen Choice Award for Choice Summer TV Star: Male in 2017 and received multiple nominations in previous years, including nominations for Choice Summer TV Star: Male and Choice TV Actor: Fantasy/Sci-Fi in 2014 and 2015.

In addition to the Teen Choice Awards, he was honored with the ALMA Award for Favorite TV Actor – Leading Role for Teen Wolf in 2012.

Posey was also nominated for the Imagen Foundation Award for Best Actor/Television that same year.

His popularity continued to grow, leading to a nomination for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor at the People’s Choice Awards in 2017.

Earlier in his career, Posey received Young Artist Award nominations for his performances in the series Doc, including a nomination for Best Performance in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama) – Supporting Young Actor in 2004 and Best Performance in a TV Comedy Series – Supporting Young Actor in 2002.

He was part of the ensemble cast of Teen Wolf that won the Young Hollywood Award for Best Ensemble Cast in 2013, sharing the award with co-stars Crystal Reed, Dylan O’Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, and Holland Roden.

Additionally, Posey received a nomination for the Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series for his work on Teen Wolf in 2015.