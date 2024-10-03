Maj-Gen Kiugu Retires After 36 Years of Service at KDF

The Commandant Kenya Military Academy (KMA) MaJ Gen Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu retired from the Kenya Defence Forces after he attained the mandatory retirement age in the military.

The military has set age limits for all cadres of servicemen and officers.

A General is supposed to retire at 62, a Lieutenant-General at 61, a Major-General at 59 and a Brigadier at 57 years.

However, the law puts a disclaimer on the General that: “The maximum retirement age shall be amended from time to time through legislation on the recommendation by the Defence Council.”

Maj Gen Kiugu was seen as one of those generals who would have steered the service to the next generation.

Given he had no chance of moving to the next rank, he had to retire.

KMA hosted a vibrant handover-takeover ceremony at its headquarters in Lanet, Nakuru County on Wednesday October 2 as Maj Gen Kiugu, officially passed the leadership mantle to Brigadier Peter Muthama Kimondiu, the Academy’s Chief Instructor.

Maj Gen Kiugu expressed gratitude for his years of service to the nation and encouraged the cadets to remain committed to their training, emphasizing the importance of exemplary service and sacrifice in defending Kenya.

“As I exit this service, I am satisfied with my accomplishments, having upheld the Kaizen philosophy as my guide. I urge everyone to embrace the spirit of continuous improvement,” he said.

Brig. Kimondiu praised Maj Gen Kiugu for his dedicated military career, expressing best wishes for his future endeavors.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research, Innovation, and Security Studies, Maj Gen William Shume, also commended Maj Gen Kiugu for his invaluable leadership and the high quality of training evident at the Academy.

Maj Gen Kiugu was enlisted into the Kenya Defence Forces in 1988, was commissioned in 1989 and upon completion of the Officer Basic Course at the then Armed Forces Training College (AFTC), now Kenya Military Academy (KMA) he was posted to School of Armour.

He was promoted to the rank of Major General in the year 2021 and appointed ACDF P & L and later deployed as the Force Commander EACRF before his current appointment as the Commandant Kenya Military Academy.

His military experience has been enriched through various Command and Staff appointments at the Kenya Defence Forces both locally and overseas, and includes; Chief of Logistic DHQ, Comd Armd Bde, Chief of Ops DHQ, Col Budget, Commanding Officer 78 Tk Bn, SOII Ops and Trg, SOII Recs, Senior Instructor Tac Wing Sch of Arm, SQN Comd 81 Tk Bn, Instructor College HQs AFTC, SOII Pers Armoured Bde and Instructor Missile Technical Wing Sch of Arm.

He also served with the United Nations.

These deployments were in peacetime and active operations.

His strategic leadership and extensive experience greatly impacted the ranks under his command, leaving behind a legacy of high military standards, discipline, and professionalism, the military said.

It is not clear what he intends to do after his exit from KDF.