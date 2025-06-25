Major roads leading to State House blocked ahead of protests

Police blocked major roads leading to State House, Nairobi ahead of the start of the anniversary of the June 25 protests.

The team stopped and questioned motorists and pedestrians headed State House Road, Arboretum Road, Dennis Pritt and parts of Valley Road.

Some motorists said they were turned away in the Wednesday morning drama.

This was part of the strategies to stop any planned march to State House, officials said.

The personnel used razor wire on some routes to block the roads.

More personnel were also positioned around Parliament Building to stop any stranger going there.

There were more police in the city centre than the general public.

In Kitengela, police dispersed a group that had gathered there in readiness for a protest. The area was a hot spot last year.

This came as Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen patrolled parts of the city to assess the situation.

The CS accompanied by some top police commanders said he wanted to assess the situation.

He also visited the office of the Inspector General at Jogoo House.

Most businesses remained closed in the city as many premises feared the wrath of the protesters.

Officials said City Hall recalled some of their workers in the inspectorate department to supplement the planned operations.

They were all ordered to be in uniforms.

Police had assured of security ahead of the event.

Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja Tuesday warned against an attempt to access unauthorized and protected places like Parliament and State House.

He said the protesters planning marches on June 25 should avoid the areas.

He urged the protesters to operate within the law while protesting, citing that the officers will remain vigilant.

“Additionally, it is important to note that unauthorized persons must refrain from accessing protected areas, under the Protected Areas Act (Cap 204, Laws of Kenya),” he said.

Police plan to restrict the protesters from accessing near Parliament on Wednesday June 25 which will marks the first anniversary of last year’s similar protests.

Access to State House will also not be allowed to unauthorized people, police said.

“Any contrary conduct constitutes an unlawful, and a riotous assembly. The National Police Service shall at all

times lawfully and firmly prevent any breach of peace by any group or groups of persons, acting contrary to the provisions of the law,” Kanja said.

He assured the police of unwavering support, as they execute their mandate, as guided by the constitution.

His address came ahead of the planned protests. Many businesses will remain closed for the day.

The police have assured that both demonstrators and non-demonstrators will be protected during the protests meant to mark the one-year anniversary of the Gen Z protests on June 25, 2024.

In the historic event, youthful protesters broke through Parliament barricades and entered the complex, as lawmakers were debating the contentious Finance Bill 2024 that had sparked widespread outrage.

Hundreds of protesters broke through police barriers outside parliament in Nairobi, with police firing live rounds and injuring “many” people.