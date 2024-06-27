Major Roads Near State House Blocked by Police Ahead of Protests 

Major roads near and around State House in Nairobi were Thursday blocked to both pedestrians and motorists as police took action in efforts to stop anti finance bill protesters.

The military also patrolled major streets in Nairobi central business district aboard vehicles.

They wore balaclavas and held heavy guns in their patrols.

This was in reaction to calls on more protesters to come out on Thursday to denounce the move by Parliament to pass the Finance Bill 2024.

President William Ruto declined to sign the bill and asked the Members of Parliament to delete all clauses therein.

Residents living near State House complained of military and police barricades on roads there.

Light rains were experienced in Nairobi on Thursday morning but that did not deter the police and military patrols.

The roads affected included Dennis Pritt Road, State House Avenue, Processional Way, Valley Road, Jakaya Kikwete Road and adjacent feeder roads.

The military used razor wire to barricade some of the roads.

They asked motorists and pedestrians to identify themselves and their mission there.

Those living near there were asked to either stay indoors or leave and come back in the evening, they said.

“This is so inconveniencing for us. We are not demonstrating but they want to know where you are going yet you are going to your house,” said one resident.

Police also mounted patrols in the city center and major roads leading there as a show of force ahead of the planned protests.

The protesters said they planned a march to the city centre to among others mourn those killed in the past protests.

Major businesses remained closed in the and there were few motorists.

Police assured those who opened their businesses of their safety.

At least 13 people were Tuesday killed in anti proposed taxes protests in Nairobi.

President William Ruto Wednesday formally wrote to Parliament proposing to delete the Finance Bill 2024.

Ruto, in the memorandum drawn shortly after he announced the withdrawal, has cited widespread protests against the bill.

“In exercise of the powers conferred to me by Article 115(1)(b) of the Constitution, and having reservations on the content of the Bill in its entirety, I decline to assent to the Finance Bill, 2024, and refer the bill for reconsideration by the National Assembly with the recommendation for deletion of the clauses thereof,” the memorandum reads.

This means the bill stands withdrawn and the decision can only be overturned by two thirds of the 349 MPs (233).

The move came after he had met a group of MPs at State House following protests opposed to the proposed taxes.

“I will not sign the bill. It shall subsequently be withdrawn. I have agreed with these MPs that this becomes our collective decision.”

“I send condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate manner. Consequently, having reflected on the continuing conversation around the content of the finance bill of 2024, I will decline to assent to the bill,” he said.